Tekken Ball Makes Its Grand Return to Tekken 8 With Online Play

Dust off your beach gear!

After nearly a decade of absence, the much-loved and legendary minigame Tekken Ball is set to make a grand return as a permanent bonus mode in Tekken 8!

Tekken Ball made its debut in Tekken 3 in 1998, bringing a touch of lighthearted fun and beach volleyball-inspired gameplay to the otherwise intense fighting mechanics. This unique mode quickly gained popularity among Tekken veterans and casual players alike, becoming a staple for friendly gatherings and parties.

Now, Tekken 8 is set to breathe new life into the excitement of Tekken Ball by introducing online play!

Tekken 8 brings back the beloved Tekken Ball mode with online play

Those who fondly remember the glory days of Tekken 3 will undoubtedly reminisce about Tekken Ball, where iconic characters engaged in goofy battles, unleashing their signature moves to smack a beach ball back and forth, aiming to score a knockout with their charged strikes.

We’re more than happy to report that Tekken Ball will be making its triumphant return in Tekken 8!

The core mechanics of Tekken Ball remain unchanged in Tekken 8, allowing players to charge the beach ball to inflict greater damage. With each strike, the ball's energy increases, making it faster and more potent. At full charge, the ball bursts into flames, dealing devastating damage to any unfortunate soul it touches.

However, Tekken 8 introduces a significant change to the gameplay: all damage sustained in Tekken Ball is non-recoverable. This adds an extra layer of strategy and excitement, as players must carefully manage their attacks to avoid falling behind.

To add another layer of competitive fun, Tekken 8 will also introduce online versus capabilities for Tekken Ball. Players can now look forward to challenging friends or rivals from across the globe!

Prepare to unleash your inner beach volleyball champion in this nostalgic and refreshing addition to the Tekken series!

