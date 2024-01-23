Tekken 8: How many chapters does story mode have?

Tekken 8 takes you on an eponymous journey, entitled The Dark Awakens.

In ancient times of early PlayStation and arcades, the stories of the first few Tekken instalments mostly began and ended with short, and for that time, impressive FMV animations that players would get when completing the arcade mode with each individual character. Times have changed, and elaborate story modes have become a normal thing in fighting games. This has many wondering how many chapters are in Tekken 8 story mode.

While Tekken 7 took a somewhat unique approach to storytelling in the story mode, through journalistic reports on the Mishima family, Tekken 8 takes the standard route we are accustomed to in other fighting games these days. The cutscene-heavy story mode, interspersed with battles, just like in Mortal Kombat 1, is divided like a TV show into episodes or chapters. But just how long is the story mode in Tekken 8, how many chapters does it have? Let's find out.

Tekken 8 all chapters listed

Tekken 8's story mode, titled "The Dark Awakens", is split into 15 chapters.

Aside from the cinematic story mode, Tekken 8 also includes Character Episodes, which are more reminiscent of the old-school arcade days of Tekken, where you have several opponents to beat in order to unlock a short ending animation for each character, and in the case of Tekken 8 some important bits of the story are hidden there.

Completing each chapter will unlock some minor rewards and trophies/achievements, but finishing Chapter 15 unlocks Character Episodes for two favourite characters, so you will want to make sure you finish it!

