Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li Guide: Best combos, move list, and more

It is time to learn Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li: Best combos, move list, and more. Debuting in 1991's Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior, Chun-Li stands as an iconic and beloved figure in the Street Fighter universe. Beyond her lightning-fast kicks and exceptional martial prowess lies a tragic backstory.

Known for her lightning-fast kicks and acrobatic moves, she is a top choice among players who are combo Enthusiasts and fans of classic characters.

This guide stands as your comprehensive gateway to unravelling Chun-Li's arsenal – his moves, combos, and a few tips to stand out. Whether you have just jumped or are experienced but aiming high, this guide equips you with the knowledge to wield Chun-Li's strength and soar like a pro in Street Fighter 6.

About Chun- Li: A fighter that rose from tragedy

According to Street Fighter lore, Chun-Li was born in China, inheriting her father's martial arts expertise and investigative skills. Her formative years were immersed in learning from her father and finding inspiration in Bruce Lee's movies. Tragedy befalls when her father disappears during an assignment to probe Shadaloo, a nefarious criminal syndicate under the leadership of M. Bison.

Inspired by her father's unwavering resolve, Chun-Li joins Interpol, driven to unearth the truth behind his vanishing and bring justice. Along her arduous journey, she forges valuable alliances with kindred spirits like Guile and Ken. She ultimately confronts M. Bison, the enigmatic figurehead of Shadaloo, in a climactic showdown where she emerges victorious.

The story's complexities delve further, promising more intrigue, but that exploration shall await another day. For now, let's talk about Chun-Li's fighting styles.

Chun-Li's fighting style emphasises Martial Arts

Chun-Li is a skilled fighter who combines different types of Chinese martial arts like tai chi chuan and Sanda, along with taekwondo, karate, judo, and capoeira. She's famous for her super-fast kicks and tricky jumps, which help her confuse her opponents. Her special move, the Spinning Bird Kick, is a strong spinning kick that can knock out her enemies.

Chun-Li relies on her legs for attacking, and she's really good at using them to deliver strong and fast kicks. She's also very flexible and can do acrobatic moves to avoid getting hit and to surprise her opponents by moving around them. Her fighting style is balanced and effective, making her a tough competitor for anyone who challenges her.

Chun-Li bread and butter combos

Max Damage Jump-In

j.HK, 2HP > 214P~LK > 28MK

This combo doesn't require you to charge making it convenient for new ones. Chun-Li starts with a jumping heavy kick, then follows up with a crouching heavy punch. Finally, she jumps diagonally downwards and executes a medium kick attack.

j.MK, 5MP, 2MP > [2]8MK

Start with a jumping medium kick followed by a punch with a crouch. "[2]" indicates that you need to hold the second button (likely medium punch) while performing the following input.

Knockdowns from Pressure

2LK 2LP > [2]8LK

she starts with two crouching light kicks, followed by two crouching light punches. Hold the crouch button ("[2]"), then perform an upward motion and a light kick—resulting in a jumping attack.

Drive Impact

PC DI, 5HK > 214P~MK > 28MK

This path is straightforward, dependable, and packs a punch. There's not a lot to elaborate on. Here "~" mean you have to cancel the previous move in follow-up. You can make it more extensive by swapping in 28KK instead of 28MK, but it'll use up more of your Drive power.

Chun-Li Movelist

We've put together a list of all special, unique moves for Chun-Li. Think of it as a helpful guide that you can use while playing games. It's like having a little cheat sheet to make playing easier and more fun. So, when you're in the middle of a game, you won't forget what to do next!

Super Arts

Super Art Type Classic Controls Damage and Description Kikosho ⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Punch 300x4, 500 / 300x4, 600 Damage Aerial Kikosho ⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Punch 300x4, 500 / 300x4, 600 Damage (It is performed during Jump) Hoyoku-sen ⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Kick 2000 Damage Soten Ranka ⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️ + Any Kick 4000 / 4500 Damage

Special Moves

Special Move Type Classic Control Damage and Discription Kikoken [Back Hold⬅️]➡️ + Any Punch - Hundred Lightning Kicks ⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Kick - Lightning Kick Barrage Any Kick*2 It is performed after an OD Hundred Lightning Kicks Aerial Hundred Lightning ⬇️↘️➡️ + Any Kick It is performed during a neutral jump or forward jump Spinning Bird Kick [Down Hold⬇️]⬆️ + K - Hazanshu ⬇️↙️⬅️ + Any Kick - Tensho Kicks ⬇️⬇️ + Any Kick -

Unique Attacks

Unique Attacks Type Classic Controls Damage/Description Swift Thrust ⬅️ or ➡️ + Medium Punch - Hakkei ⬅️ + Heavy Punch - Water Lotus Fist ↘️ + Heavy Punch - Yokusen Kick ➡️ + Heavy Kick - Falling Crane ↘️ + Heavy Kick - Yoso Kick ⬇️ + Medium Kick It is performed during a jump. This move can be performed up to three times Wall Jump ↗️ To be performed during a jump and must be near a wall Soaring Eagle Punches Heavy Punch > Heavy Punch (">" refers connect to) To be performed during jump Serenity Stream ⬇️↙️⬅️ + P - Orchid Palm Light Punch To be performed during Serenity Stream for max output Snake Strike Medium Punch To be performed during Serenity Stream for max output Lotus Fist Heavy Punch To be performed during Serenity Stream for max output Forward Strike Light Kick To be performed during Serenity Stream for max output Senpu Kick Medium Kick To be performed during Serenity Stream for max output Tenku Kick Heavy Kick To be performed during Serenity Stream for max output

Few tips to master Chun-Li

As we already discussed that Chun-Li's fighting style is very evolving in nature, and she is a formidable opponent to anyone who faces her. Also, she is very dexterous and can use her acrobatic moves to dodge attacks and quickly get behind her opponents. Most of the time it is straightforwards but sometimes it may be slightly trickier to compete using her.

This tip is universally acceptable. Be it for Street Fighter 6 or any other game character. However, for Chun-Li, this holds more precise that She is better at playing a patient game and waiting for her opponents to make a mistake. Once you see an opening, you can punish your opponents with a big combo.

The Spinning Bird Kick is Chun-Li's signature move and it can be a great way to start combos or knock your opponents down early in the game. However, it is also a very punishable move, and hard to counter if you mess up against a good opponent.

Try to understand Chun-Li's move list briefly, including her normal attacks, special moves, and Supar Art. Practice executing them consistently to build muscle memory.

Last but not least, avoid sticking to a single gameplay approach. Make your opponent guess your next move throughout the game. Most of the time, simple and straightforward attacks deal heavy damage.

That's all you need to know about Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li: Best combos, move list, and more.