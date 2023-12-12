Over 40% off EA FC 24 Standard Edition on both PS5 and Xbox

Grab yourself a copy for less in time for Christmas!

With the holidays approaching fast, pressure is building to find the perfect gift for that beloved sports fan in your life. Fortunately, there are some serious discounts around right now, with this EA FC 24 deal standing out as one of the best if you or someone you know is looking to secure a copy before the year wraps up.

Amazon has slashed the price of EA FC 24's Standard Edition by over 40% (over 50% off in the US), with it available on PS5 for just £40.30 ($34.97), and on Xbox for £41.50 ($34.97 again), saving you nearly £30 in both cases compared to paying the full retail price.

If you don't know what this year's game is like, then take a look at our EA FC 24 review to find out more. In short, though, the game offers features and game modes that we'd argue are currently unmatched in the football game scene if actually controlling the players is your thing.

There's Ultimate Team, of course, Pro Clubs, both managerial and player career modes, and regular kick-off matches to play, plus EA has levelled-up some of the in-game mechanics, with passing, for example, getting a new precision feature for more accurate build-up play.

The long and short of it is EA FC 24 is arguably the best in class in its particular field, which means this is a deal you don't want to miss if you're looking to scratch that football game itch.

