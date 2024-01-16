EA FC 24 Now Half Price On Amazon

Grab yourself a copy now to save yourself some cash!

Buying a new video game can set you back a good chunk of change these days, especially if you're looking to buy one of the big hitters on a console. The answer, however, is waiting until the game you're after goes on sale. If you do, you could end up picking up something like EA FC 24 at half-price!

That's right, one of the best football games on the market is currently on sale for just £34.99 - that's 50% off its original £69.99 retail price. That makes it not just a great EA FC deal, but one of the best sports game deals in general right now.

click to enlarge Credit: EA Sports

If you're unfamiliar with the latest installment of this year's game, check out our EA FC 24 review for a comprehensive overview. In brief, though, the game introduces unparalleled features and game modes that we'd argue are unmatched if you're interested in actually controlling your players.

With offerings like Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, managerial and player career modes, as well as regular kick-off matches, EA FC 24 provides a diverse gaming experience. Additionally, EA has enhanced in-game mechanics, introducing new precision features for improved passing and more accurate build-up play.

In summary, EA FC 24 stands out as a top-tier choice in its genre, making this a deal you shouldn't overlook if you're eager to satisfy your craving for a football game.

While we've got you, check out our list of the best controllers for EA FC too - if you've got the game, you may as well invest in a top-tier gamepad to help improve your skills after all. Stay tuned as well, because we'll be dropping more one-off deals for you in the not-too-distant future...

