Will Codemasters build on last year’s challenges by replicating some of Schumacher’s best drives?

F1 2020 has finally been officially announced!

Codemasters has already revealed some exciting additions to this game for Formula 1’s 70th birthday, which includes Michael Schumacher content.

Four of the German legend’s cars will be in F1 2020’s Deluxe edition right off the bat.

This got us thinking, what challenges should be included for these cars? This is a golden opportunity for Codies to build on 2019’s Senna v Prost mode and add some amazing scenarios for F1 2020.

Here are our picks!

Jordan 191

DEBUT: Schumacher’s first car was a beauty

When Bertrand Gachot was arrested in 1991, Jordan needed a driver to replace the Belgian for the next race at Spa. Enter Michael Schumacher.

Fresh out of sportscar, the debuting Schumacher qualified an incredible seventh for the Belgian GP.

Unfortunately, Schumi would retire on the opening lap with a clutch issue and he would never race for Jordan again.

An interesting challenge for this car would be to see how well Schumacher could do on debut had he completed the race. With the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Nelson Piquet on the grid, this won’t be an easy race to finish in the points (top six) in a midfield car.

Plus, driving around Spa-Francorchamps in this car will be sensational, this is one of the best circuits in the game.

The only car from this season in F1 2019 was the McLaren, but more could be added for this year’s game. Either that or other cars from the early 90’s could be used to plug those gaps on the grid.

Benetton B194

FIRST TITLE, FIRST CONTROVERSY: Schumacher’s first title came in divisive circumstances

Just three years after his debut, Schumacher was battling for his first driver’s title, now driving for Benetton. 1994 was a very controversial year for the British team, with their German ace either being disqualified or banned from four of that season’s 16 Grands Prix.

Michael dominated the early stages of that year’s season, winning all of the opening four rounds. It looked like it would be five in a row for Schumacher, but a gearbox issue made him stuck in fifth gear for most of the race.

Schumi went onto finish second, one of the best drives of his career. Could you replicate that though? It won’t be easy and would make an excellent challenge.

Benetton B195

ON A ROLL: Michael made it back-to-back titles in 1995

1995 was the first season that Michael Schumacher bossed Formula 1, he was absolutely untouchable that year.

Schumacher earned the name “rain meister” for stunning wet-weather drives like the one he produced at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Schumacher qualified down in 16th, but that didn’t stop him scything his way through the pack in changeable conditions. The German knew exactly when to change from dry to wet tyres and would eventually find himself in P1.

A controversial and contact-filled battle ensued between Schumi and Damon Hill, one that would be incredible to be replicated in F1 2020. Hill’s ’95 Williams wasn’t in F1 2019, but this could be added for this year’s game. Either that or using the ’96 Williams to fill in for it.

First title in Red

THE RED BARRON: Schumacher’s career is best remembered for his time at Ferrari

Hs titles at Benetton made Schumacher a great champion, but his five at Ferrari made him one of the best drivers the sport has ever seen.

It was Mika v Michael for the first championship of the 21st century. Both were double world champions and their battle once again came down to a race at Suzuka.

An excellent pit-stop strategy and some blisteringly fast laps saw Schumacher take the win and that year’s title. The German would go on to win all of the next four championships and cement himself amongst the greatest of them all.

This is a legendary race in the eyes of Ferrari fans, as it ended a 21-year wait for the Scuderia to win a driver’s title. Reliving this race in F1 2020 would be amazing to experience.

F1 2020 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on 10 July.