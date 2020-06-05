F1 2020 Game: 5 reasons to pre-order Codemasters’ latest Formula 1 game

From My Team to all-new multiplayer options and fresh tracks, F1 2020 is looking like a star.

It’s been a long wait for Formula 1 fans, but racing returns in July, just in time for F1 2020 to arrive.

With a release date of 10 July, there are plenty of reasons to pre-order the game.

Guarantee your copy

Coronavirus has shut basically every shop in most countries. It’s also made delivery services take a lot longer than expected.

CLOSE DUEL: F1 2020 seems to allow closer racing than ever before

So if you want to be absolutely sure of getting your copy on release day then pre-order!

You can pre-order the Seventy Edition here, though you may want to wait until you hear about the Deluxe Edition…

Early access with the Deluxe Edition

If you pre-order the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition you can play on 7 July, three days earlier than everyone else!

Not only that but you get four extra classic cars, all from Schumi’s amazing career, special Schumacher-themed helmets, liveries, and even a podium celebration.

If that takes your fancy (and why wouldn’t it) you can pre-order the Deluxe Edition here.

All-new managerial mode

F1 2020 is not just about driving.

The all-new My Team mode puts you in the role of team owner AND lead driver. You get to name your team, sign sponsors, design the livery, buy an engine and make deals on the driver market for your teammate.

AN OLD FRIEND: Hopefully you can hire Carl for your new team

Want to drive for RealSport Racing with Nyck De Vries as your teammate? Well, you can!

It’s a revolutionary game mode from Codemasters, and it is next to Career Mode rather than replacing it – so if you don’t fancy the pressure of balancing an F1 team’s books then you can just race as normal.

Split-screen multiplayer

Not enough? How about the return of split-screen multiplayer?

It’s been a long time since F1 games included same-console multiplayer like this. Now you can go toe-to-toe with your housemate, partner, or child and spread the fun of F1 to others.

New tracks

Ok, so you aren’t interested in running a team or racing anyone on your sofa. So why pre-order F1 2020? Because there are two new tracks this year!

WELCOME TO HANOI: The all-new Vietnam GP is in F1 2020

The Dutch and Vietnam Grands Prix enter the F1 calendar in 2020. Circuit Zandvoort has been remodelled to host current F1 cars, while the Hanoi Street Circuit is a brand-new track that will be a challenge to learn.

