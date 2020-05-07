PES 2021 Master League: New features, Wonderkids, Player development & more

Pro Evo’s take on Career Mode was an absolute hit last year, but what will be different this time?

The PES Master League mode has gained its plaudits in recent years. Along with the improved licensing situation, it has been one of the areas that Konami has taken the battle to EA Sports famous FIFA franchise.

With this being the title that ultimately launches the PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles, it’s important that the development continues.

Changes needed in PES 2021 Master League

There were big improvements to the Master League mode in PES 2020, but more can be done to keep the pressure on FIFA. There is a lot of traction in the games Reddit feed with ideas that fans want to see.

The headlines that are very common are as follows:

Release Clauses – fans have long complained about the clunky nature of release clauses. Often, the value is way below the actual value of the player and they are far more common than they should be. This should be as simple as making the logic a bit smarter and evolve with the finances in the game.

– fans have long complained about the clunky nature of release clauses. Often, the value is way below the actual value of the player and they are far more common than they should be. This should be as simple as making the logic a bit smarter and evolve with the finances in the game. More intelligent financial systems – Building on this point, as you progress through the leagues, the finances aren’t quite smart enough to grow with you. This can make it very challenging to maintain a position when you have managed to move up through the leagues.

Injury occurrence sliders – injuries are surprisingly rare which is a small flaw in the realism of the game mode. So many great improvements everywhere else make this small issue feel like a glaring mistake.

STEPPING STONES: PES 2020 was a much needed revamp, more edits needed though

More depth with a youth squad – allowing the youth team to grow through playing their own fixtures, but also having coaching and instructions for how you want them to play would be a huge improvement to the immersion of Master League

– allowing the youth team to grow through playing their own fixtures, but also having coaching and instructions for how you want them to play would be a huge improvement to the immersion of Master League Deeper player development system – linked with issues around youth squads, it can take years and years to develop some of the younger players. There should be a performance-based development system that means the more young players play the better their chances of developing.

Wonderkids to look out for in PES 2021

If Konami does manage to implement edits to the youth team and improve player development then picking up wonderkids will be the best way to getting your team up through the leagues

Joao Felix, Age: 20, Position(s): SS

Club: Madrid Rosas Rb (Atlético de Madrid), Country: Portugal

Felix has impressed since his absolutely huge £113m move from Benfica to Athletico Madrid. That is a large sum to pay for a young player but he has all the talent to repay the faith.

He has played 28 games this season with 6 goals and 3 assists. This isn’t world-beating, but his performances have been enough to see a solid boost to his stats for PES 2021. In the current game, his potential can reach a rating of 95.

Houssem Aouar, Age: 21, Position(s): CMF, AMF

Club: Olympique Lyonnais, Country: France

Coming from the Lyon youth team, Aouar has been a regular starter for a few years despite only being 21. He is the name that every club in the world wants to sign in the Summer of 2020.

He has played 37 games this season with 9 goals and 7 assists. This is a good return given his role as a midfielder, and with a big move, it’s likely to see a boost in PES 2021. In the current game, his potential can reach a rating of 92.

Phil Foden, Age: 19, Position(s): CMF

Club: Manchester B (Man City), Country: England

A local lad that has come through the club’s system, it’s unlikely Foden will move or even be loaned anywhere. He has been groomed to take over from David Silva, and with the Spaniard leaving the club at the end of this season, now is Foden’s time to shine.

It will surprise some that he has had 26 games this season. In those, he has registered 3 goals and 7 assists. We would expect him to get a bigger role in the Man City lineup for 2020. In the current game, his potential can reach a rating of 90.