NHL 24 is just one week away and hype for the game has reached its peak. Fans have high expectations for the new title and all the new features it will introduce. EA Sports has been gradually releasing information about these features in the last couple of weeks, introducing the new gameplay, changes to the World of Chel mode, and unveiling the HUT Deep-Dive trailer.

In the past few days, EA Sports decided it was finally time to reveal the player ratings. It started by announcing the Left Wings & Right Wings ratings, followed by the best Left Defense & Right Defense players, and the top 10 Goalies. Now, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the best Centers in the game.

Without further ado, let's see who are the ten best Centers in NHL 24.

Top 10 Centers in NHL 24

Centers are the biggest offensive weapon every team has, as their main job is to score goals. These players' main objective is to put the puck in the net as many times as possible. Obviously, they also have to help on defense, but that isn't their main focus or area of expertise.

The most lethal scorer in NHL 24 is none other than the Oilers superstar player Connor McDavid, who has an impressive 97 OVR. In second place, we have his teammate Leon Draisaitl with a 95 OVR. Closing out the podium, we have Stanley Cup winner Nathan MacKinnon, with a 95 OVR.

click to enlarge + 2

However, there are other great Centers in NHL 24, which will help you score plenty of goals and win many games. So, let's take a look at the top 10 Centers in the game.

Connor McDavid - 97 OVR

Leon Draisaitl - 95 OVR

Nathan MacKinnon - 95 OVR

Sidney Crosby - 93 OVR

Auston Matthews - 93 OVR

Elias Pettersson - 92 OVR

Aleksander Barkov Jr. - 92 OVR

Brayden Point - 92 OVR

Jack Hughes - 91 OVR

Tage Thompson - 91 OVR

NHL 24 release date

As mentioned above, The NHL 24 release date is almost here. The game goes live on Friday, 6 October, and it comes with plenty of new features. Among these features, we have new HUT modes, changes to the passing system, and many others.

click to enlarge + 2

because of that, the Fan's expectations for this year's title are incredibly high, and hopefully, EA Sports can deliver a great game. For more guides and all the latest news about NHL 24, check out Realsport101.