NHL 24 is just around the corner and players can't wait to try out the game. With the launch of the game being so close, EA Sports has released plenty of information about the title. After a HUT Deep-Dive, the publisher has now revealed some of the player ratings.

The ratings of the ten best Left Wings & Right Wings players were the ones that were revealed, with more to follow in the upcoming days. These players possess some spectacular attributes which help them impact both sides of the floor.

Without further ado, let's see who are the ten test Left Wings and Right Wings in NHL 24.

Top 10 Left Wings in NHL 24

Some of the biggest names in Hockey are a part of this list, such as prolific goal scorer Matthew Tkachuk. Left Wings are great at creating goal-scoring opportunities for their centre forward, but they can also easily put the puck in the back of the net.

The best Left Wings in NHL 24 can have an impact on both sides of the floor which makes them even more valuable. As mentioned above, they possess spectacular attributes, which will make you desperately want them in your team.

click to enlarge + 2

In NHL 24, the first place belongs to the scoring machine Matthew Tkachuk, who has an impressive 94 OVR. The Rangers superstar Artemiy Panarin comes in second place with a 93 OVR. Closing out the podium, we have the young star Jason Robertson with a 92 OVR.

Here are the top ten Left Wings NHL 24:

Matthew Tkachuk - 94 OVR

Artemi Panarin - 93 OVR

Jason Robertson - 92 OVR

Kirill Kaprizov - 92 OVR

Alexander Ovechkin - 91 OVR

- Brad Marchand - 91 OVR

Clayton Keller - 89 OVR

Brady Tkachuk - 89 OVR

- John Gaudreau - 89 OVR

- Kyle Connor - 89 OVR

Now that we've taken a look at the best Left Wing players in NHL 24, let's look at the best players in the Right Wing position.

Top 10 Right Wings

Just like Left Wings, Right Wings have the ability to be great on both offense and defense. They excel at cutting inside and performing a powerful shot, or delivering a great pass to their centre-forward

click to enlarge + 2

In NHL 24, the Boston Bruins superstar and lethal scorer David Pastrnak secured the throne with a 95 OVR. After him, we have one of the most gifted passers in Hockey, Nikita Kucherov, with a 94 OVR. Closing out the top three, we have Mikko Rantanen with a 93 OVR.

Here are the top ten Right Wings NHL 24:

David Pastrnak - 95 OVR

Nikita Kucherov - 94 OVR

Mikko Rantanen - 93 OVR

Mitchell Marner - 92 OVR

Mark Stone - 90 OVR

- Andrei Svechnikov - 89 OVR

William Nylander - 89 OVR

Patrick Kane - 89 OVR

Pavel Buchnevich - 88 OVR

- Joe Pavelski - 88 OVR

We expect more ratings to be revealed in the near future, so stay tuned for that. For more guides and all the latest news about NHL 24, check out Realsport101.