NHL 24 is almost here and players can't wait to try out the new title of the franchise. EA Sports has released plenty of information about the title in the last couple of weeks, and after the HUT Deep-Dive, only the player ratings were left to be revealed.

Finally, the publisher decided to reveal some of the player ratings, starting with the Left Wings & Right Wings ratings. Now, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the best Left Defense & Right Defense players in the game. These players possess some spectacular attributes and are among the best in the game.

Without further ado, let's see who are the ten best Left Defense & Right Defense players in NHL 24.

Top 10 Left Defense in NHL 24

Many superstars of today's game are a part of this list, such as Roman Josi, the highest-scoring defenseman of the last 29 years.

Left Defense players are the building block of every team, they protect their goalie, make crucial interceptions, and can start lethal counterattacks by delivering the puck to the attackers.

The best Left Defensemen in NHL 24 can impact both sides of the floor, even if their presence is more felt on the defensive side. As mentioned above, they possess spectacular attributes, with incredible speed, acceleration, balance, and strength.

In NHL 24, the first place belongs to legendary Roman Josi, who has an impressive 94 OVR. The Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Victor Hedman comes in second place with a 93 OVR. Closing out the podium, we have the young star Rasmus Dahlin with a 91 OVR.

Here are the top ten Left Defense players in NHL 24:

Roman Josi - 94 OVR

Victor Hedman - 93 OVR

Rasmus Dahlin - 91 OVR

Quinn Hughes - 90 OVR

Miro Heiskanen - 90 OVR

- Shea Theodore - 89 OVR

Josh Morrissey - 89 OVR

Devon Toews - 89 OVR

- Jaccob Slavin - 88 OVR

- Thomas Chabot - 88 OVR

Now that we've taken a look at the best Left Defense players, let's look at the best players in the Right Defense position.

Top 10 Right Defense

The Right Defense players possess all the qualities mentioned above that make an elite defensive player. They are also incredibly fast, and strong, and can prevent you from conceding many goals.

NHL 24 cover athlete and superstar Cale Makar occupies the throne with an impressive 95 OVR. After him, we have yet another young superstar in Charles McAvoy, who has a 92 OVR. To close out the top three, we have the Rangers star Adam Fox, with a 92 OVR.

Here are the top ten Right Defense players in NHL 24:

Cale Makar - 95 OVR

Charles McAvoy - 92 OVR

Adam Fox - 92 OVR

Erik Karlsson - 91 OVR

Dougie Hamilton - 90 OVR

John Carlson - 90 OVR

Alex Pietrangelo - 89 OVR

Drew Doughty - 89 OVR

Moritz Seider - 88 OVR

Kris Letang - 88 OVR

We expect more ratings to be revealed shortly, so stay tuned for that. For more guides and all the latest news about NHL 24, check out Realsport101.

