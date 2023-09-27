The release date of NHL 24 is inching closer and closer, and the expectations for the new title are through the roof. EA Sports has gradually released information about the game in the last couple of weeks, introducing the new gameplay features, changes to the World of Chel mode, and unveiling the HUT Deep-Dive trailer.

In the last few days, EA Sports decided to reveal some of the player ratings, starting with the Left Wings & Right Wings ratings, and following it with the best Left Defense & Right Defense players. Now, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the best Goalies in the game.

Without further ado, let's see who are the ten best Goalies in NHL 24.

Top 10 Goalies in NHL 24

Despite not getting the recognition they deserve most of the time, Goalies are the heart and soul of every team. Their saves can win you games or even titles, and they are your last line of defense. Because of that, you want to make sure you have an elite player in that position.

In NHL 24, the best player to have as your last line of defense is none other than super Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has a 93 OVR. Just behind him, we have Ilya Sorokin who is considered by many the best goalie in the NHL, and who has a 92 OVR in NHL 24. Closing out the podium, we have the young superstar Igor Shestyorkin who also has a 92 OVR.

Here are the top ten Goalies in NHL 24:

Andrei Vasilevskiy - 93 OVR

Ilya Sorokin - 92 OVR

Igor Shestyorkin - 92 OVR

Connor Hellebuyck - 91 OVR

Linus Ullmark - 90 OVR

Jake Oettinger - 90 OVR

Juuse Saros - 89 OVR

Frederik Andersen - 88 OVR

Thatcher Demko - 87 OVR

Carter Hart - 87 OVR

NHL 24 release date

The NHL 24 release date is very close, with the game launching on Friday, 6 October. This year's title brings plenty of new features, including a revamped HUT mode, a new passing system, and some new game modes.

As mentioned above, the Fan's expectations for this year's title are incredibly high, and hopefully, EA Sports can deliver.