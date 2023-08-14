The newest edition of the NBA simulation will launch on September 8, 2023. According to some creators, the game is far from new, but still, gamers are excited to see NBA 2k24. We already provided everything you need to know about the game, but one question still remains: When will NBA 2K24 ratings come out?

There were plenty of rating leaks in the past few weeks, but they turned out to be fake. However, 2K did release the rating for the Top 10 players. It is pretty much what we expected in our NBA 2K24 ratings prediction article from a month ago.

Still, NBA 2K fans would love to know when they will have ratings for all players. We answer that question in this piece.

When will NBA 2K24 ratings release?

The big 2K community still awaits the official NBA 2K24 ratings. A few days ago, the developers decided to give us a sneak peek by revealing the ratings of the best ten players in NBA 2K24. Nikola Jokic, who won the NBA Finals MVP Award and a championship with the Denver Nuggets last season, is at the top of the rankings with 98 overall.

click to enlarge NBA 2K24 Top 10 ratings

The rest of the players on the Top 10 list are Joel Embiid (96), LeBron James (96), Giannis Antetokounmpo (96), Kevin Durant (96), Stephen Curry (96), Luka Doncic (96), Jayson Tatum (95), Jimmy Butler (95), and Devin Booker (94). Also, Sabrina Ionescu's rating was revealed. The WNBA superstar stands at 90 OVR.

However, there are ratings for hundreds of players left unrevealed. Perhaps the most important of all is Kobe Bryant’s rating. After all, the Black Mamba is the cover athlete of NBA 2K24, and the fans are anxious to know his rating. The late Los Angeles Lakers legend will certainly have several different variants.

The official NBA 2K24 ratings should come out in late August. Considering the game will be released on September 8, we expect the ratings to come by then. The NBA regular season tips off in late October, so gamers will have a chance to try out new rosters before watching them live.

Loading...

Alongside the players’ NBA 2K24 ratings, the fans are eager to know the team ratings in the newest edition of the game. We believe the highest-rated team in NBA 2K24 will be the reigning champions Denver Nuggets. The Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks should also find their place at the top of the rankings.

While we wait for the official NBA 2K24 rating, we can expect more news surrounding the upcoming features. Also, 2K announced the gameplay deep dive will take place on August 14, so make sure to check it out and get more insight into the game.