NBA 2K24 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2023. This year’s NBA 2K title debuts on 8 September, and fans can't wait to get their hands on it. Despite the release date being close, there is still plenty of information to be revealed about the game.

One of the things fans were eagerly waiting for was the player's ratings. 2K decided to give players a sneak peek, revealing the ratings of the ten best players in NBA 2K24.

So, let's check them out.

Jokic sits on the throne

As mentioned above, 2K has revealed the ratings of the best ten players in NBA 2K24. To the surprise of many, Nikola Jokic occupies first place with a 98 OVR.

The Denver Nuggets superstar had a career year in 2023. However, many still thought 2K wouldn't give him the recognition he deserves. But it seems Jokic historic season was enough to guarantee him a place at the top of the mountain

We have plenty of people tied for the second spot, with five players having a 96 OVR. Since Joel Embiid is the reigning MVP and scoring champion, we are going to give it to him.

Embiid season might not have ended like the 76ers superstar wanted, but he still had an amazing year. In the regular season, Embiid proved once again he is an unstoppable force in the paint, both in defense and offense.

click to enlarge + 2 Jokic is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24!

Closing out the podium, we have non-other than the King himself. Lebron James was one of the main reasons the Lakers were able to turn their season around.

Furthermore, he continues to prove that age is just a number and that he still has plenty of fuel left in the tank. So, a 96 OVR seems fitting for one of the greatest of all time.

It's also worth noting that, Sabrina Ionescu's rating was also revealed. The WNBA superstar has a 90 OVR.

Top ten players in NBA 2K24

2K didn't only announce the three best players in NBA 2K24. The ratings for the ten best players were all revealed, and some might surprise you.

click to enlarge + 2 Devin Booker is an 94 OVR in NBA 2K24.

Here are the ten highest-rated players in NBA 2K24: