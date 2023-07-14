NBA 2K24 Ratings Prediction: Who are the best players this year?

The new edition of the NBA 2K game is coming this September. The gamers are patiently waiting to see what modes and changes to the previous edition the game will offer, but one of the key questions is who will be the top-rated players in the game?

Most players who were in the top 10 in NBA 2K23 will retain their position in NBA 2K24. We used those ratings and combined them with the players' performances in the season behind us to predict the list.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (C, 97 OVR)

Nikola Jokic had a monster season with the Denver Nuggets. He finished second in MVP voting in the regular season behind Joel Embiid but then took his team to the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship. “The Joker” won the NBA Finals MVP Award and deserves to be the top-rated player in the 2K game once again.

Jokic averaged 24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 9.8 APG in the regular season and 30.0 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 9.5 APG in the playoffs. It will be hard for 2K to keep him at 97 OVR, but at the moment, Jokic will start the game with the same overall rating as in NBA 2K23.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (PF/C, 97 OVR)

Another player in our NBA 2K24 ratings prediction list who should keep his 2K23 rating is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks had the best regular season record. They were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but suffered elimination in the opening round of the playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo averaged career-high 31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 5.7 APG. His numbers dropped in the postseason (23.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 5.3 APG), but we don’t expect 2K to drop his rating after the “Greek Freak” finished third in the MVP voting.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (PG/SF, 97 OVR)

Luka Doncic experienced an excellent season individually, but the Mavericks were a mess and even failed to reach the playoffs. Missing on a play-in, Dallas took a $750,000 fine for tanking, but that will not hurt Doncic’s NBA 2K24 rating. It will remain at 97 OVR.

The Slovenian wizard averaged a career-high 32.4 PPG with 8.6 RPG, 8.0 APG, and a career-high 1.4 SPG. The four-time NBA All-Star, Doncic will be one of the most exciting players in 2K24.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (C, 97 OVR)

Embiid won the 2022-2023 NBA MVP Award, and that’s pretty much the only reason he will have the same rating as in the previous 2K edition. He did have the season of his life, averaging 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.7 BPG, but Embiid was disappointing in the playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers were knocked out by the Boston Celtics in the second round. Embiid couldn’t even average a double-double in the playoffs, posting 23.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 2.8 BPG.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (SF/PG, 97 OVR)

James will be 39 in the 2023-24 season, so we might expect a drop-off in athleticism and skills NBA 2K24 ratings. At the moment, though, he still has an unchanged 97 overall, probably because of a strong campaign last year and the fact he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

“King James” averaged 28.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 6.8 APG, and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the Western Conference Finals with 24.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 6.5 APG. However, that didn’t help his team to avoid a series sweep against the eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (PF/SF, 96 OVR)

Durant couldn’t win the ring with the Phoenix Suns after his mid-season trade from the Brooklyn Nets. He did have a very good season, averaging 29.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.0 APG, but in the playoffs, the Suns couldn’t make it past the Nuggets in the second round.

KD had some duds in the postseason but managed to average 29.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 5.5 APG. We’ll have to wait and see, but we don’t think his overall rating will change in 2K24.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (PG/SG, 96 OVR)

The best three-point shooter in the history of basketball will keep his 3PT rating at 99. Curry will also stay at 96 OVR after guiding the Golden State Warriors to the playoffs with 29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.3 APG. The Warriors unexpectedly lost in the second round to the Lakers despite Curry’s strong numbers (30.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 6.1 APG).

Steph is getting older but is still one of the best players in the NBA. Curry will carry his team in the next campaign as well.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (PF/SF, 95 OVR)

Tatum averaged career-highs 30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG, and even though he had some off nights in the playoffs (27.2 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 5.3 APG), his NBA 2K24 rating will remain at 95 OVR.

Tatum is rated an A- or higher in every key category. He is a capable defender and can score from anywhere on the court. His struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat won’t hurt his ratings in the game.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (PG, 95 OVR)

Following another season without the playoffs, one of the most loyal players in the NBA could change teams this offseason. There are a lot of rumours surrounding Lillard; however, nothing will affect his overall rating.

There’s no reason for it, especially considering Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 PPG with 7.3 APG and 4.8 RPG. One of the best scorers in the league with fantastic playmaking ability (A+) experienced some nagging injuries in the past, but when healthy, Damian Lillard deserves a 95 OVR.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (PG/SG, 94 OVR)

We conclude our NBA 2K24 ratings predictions with a player who erupted last season. Shail Gilgeous-Alexander made it to his first All-Star game and was in the 2022-23 All-NBA team after averaging a career-high 31.4 PPG to go with 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, and a career-high 1.6 SPG.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost in the play-in and failed to reach the playoffs, but they have one of the most talented rosters around, and SGA is a true leader of this team. He will keep his overall rating from 2K23.