With each passing day, the release of NBA 2K24 gets closer, and the hype for the game increases exponentially. The 2K community can't wait to try out the new title and experience all its new features.

To quench the community's eagerness, 2K has been releasing plenty of information about the game. It has revealed all the new features coming to The W and MyNBA game modes. Furthermore, it also revealed all the details about the highly anticipated Mamba Moments.

The latest information revealed about NBA 2K24 comes from 2K Gameplay Director Mike Wang. He announced the game is getting plenty of new badges and passing styles.

NBA 2K24 new badges

As mentioned above, many new badges are being introduced in NBA 2K24. To be more specific, NBA 2K24 is bringing 24 new badges, which were added in honour of basketball great Kobe Bryant.

We still don't know which badges are being added, and if some will leave the game. It's also uncertain if all these badges are brand-new or just old badges that are being reintroduced into the game.

click to enlarge + 2 Expect to see some new shooting badges in NBA 2K24!

If no badge is leaving the game, then NBA 2K24 will have an astounding 88 badges. However, that is very unlikely, so expect some badges to make their way out as some new ones come in.

Hopefully, 2K doesn't end up splitting up old badges, as that would generate some confusion from players. Furthermore, it's also something the community didn't receive that well in the past.

Passing styles

There is very little information about the new passing styles that are coming to NBA 2K24. So far, we know there will be a total of 14 passing styles in this year's title. That means seven passing styles were introduced.

Loading...

Similar to the badges, we don't know if any of the previous passing styles are leaving, or if 2K is only adding new ones. We expect the game is only adding new passing styles, and that the ones available in NBA 2K23 will still be present, but just revamped.

click to enlarge + 2

One thing is certain, more passing styles will make the game much more fun to play. It also adds more realism and authenticity to the title and massively increases the players' immersion.

If these changes are well done, they could provide players with a better gaming experience. But this is one of those cases where we will have to wait and see. Hopefully, these changes are well done.