With NBA 2K24 delivering the most "pay-to-win" experience in franchise history, VC has never been so important. If you want to improve your MyTEAM squad, upgrade your MyPLAYER attributes so you can dominate MyCAREER or simply buy cosmetics, you need VC to do it.

VC has never been so important in NBA 2K, so fans are always trying to find easy and quick ways to get it. Fortunately for you, we know plenty of ways to quickly get VC, without spending a single penny.

So, without further ado, let's find out the best and fastest ways to get VC in NBA 2K24.

How to get VC in NBA 2K24

As mentioned above, there are plenty of ways to earn VC. The easiest way to earn VC quickly is by purchasing it in the NBA 2K24 store. However, many players don't have the money to buy VC, or the desire to spend on it.

That's why it's important to know all of the ways to earn VC for free. This is the only way you have to close the gap to "pay-to-win" players, even if just a little. Fortunately, there are many different ways to earn VC for free, with some being easier and faster than others.

So, let's take a look at all the ways to earn VC quickly in NBA 2K24.

MyCAREER

The easiest way to earn VC in MyCAREER is by simply playing games. By playing all the games in MyCAREER, you will earn a lot of VC. If you want to win the biggest amount of VC possible, then increase the mode difficulty to the maximum. The highest the difficulty, the highest the amount of VC you earn.

But this isn't the only way to earn VC in MyCAREER. The game mode also has many quests players can complete, and that rewards them with VC if they do so. Endorsements are also a way to earn some extra VC. The endorsement contracts come with optional objectives, and you will earn VC if you manage to fulfil them.

VC glitch

Perhaps the best way to earn VC in NBA 2K24 is the MyCAREER VC glitch which was recently discovered. This glitch allows you to earn VC without having to play the entirety of a MyCAREER game.

To do that, you need to play as many MyCAREER games as possible, and foul out in every single one of them, if you play on an old-gen console. If you are a current-gen user, then you need to accumulate five fouls, and just play out the rest of the game.

This will allow you to receive your full contract rewards, meaning you get the same VC you would get by playing the full game. It's a very quick and easy way to earn VC.

To know everything about this glitch and how it works, make sure to check out our VC glitch guide.

MyNBA

It's also posible to earn VC in MyNBA, by simulating games using the Simcast Live option. However, this is a very slow and tedious way to earn VC as you will only earn between 100-300 VC per game.

But if you have time, use the Simcast Live option to simulate the games, put it on 6X speed, and just wait for it to finish. If you do this plenty of times, you will earn a significant amount of VC. But be aware that it isn't a quick process

Locker Codes

Locker codes are another way to earn VC in NBA 2K24. Despite the majority of locker codes offering cards, packs, or tokens, some also include VC. So, make sure you know which codes are active by regularly checking our locker codes guide.

We hope this guide was useful for you and will help you earn plenty of VC in an easy and fast way. Hopefully, these tips will help you upgrade your character or buy that MyTEAM card you want so much.

