There are plenty of things players can do in The City in NBA 2K24. The City has plenty of new places and activities players can participate in. At the same time, it continues to be the place where most of the MyCARRER sidequests take place.

Since you will be spending a lot of time in The City, you need something to help you get around faster. A BMX bike is perfect for that and is also useful for some particular quests.

So, without further ado, let's find out how to get a BMX in NBA 2K24.

How to get a BMX in The City

It's quite easy to get a BMX bike in The City. There is only one place that sells BMX bikes in The City, and that's the Wheels shop. So, you need to make your way there.

The Wheels shop is located near the Rivals Plaza station. It's in a place where you can find every shop in The City, so let's call it the 2K shopping district. Here you will find the stores of Nike, Adidas, NBA, Puma, and many other brands.

click to enlarge + 2 Here is the exact location of the Wheels shop.

Simply make your way to the location marked with the waypoint in the image above. When you get there, enter the store and talk with the employee. Once you do that, a menu containing plenty of BMX will open, you just need to choose which one you want and buy it.

After buying it, press the L1 or LB button and select the bike option to equip it. Then, just enjoy going around the City with your brand-new BMX bike.

