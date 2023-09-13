NBA 2K24: How to use the electric skateboard in MyCareer

Are you looking for a faster way to move around the MyCareer mode city in NBA 2K24? Unlike the earlier instalments of the 2K franchise, you won't need deep pockets to do this. Read on to find out how to use your electric skateboard!

The use of skateboards, bikes, and other vehicles has been commonplace in recent additions to the NBA 2K franchise, and understandably so given the introduction of explorable cities in the game. However, previously it would cost you a significant amount of VC to get your hands on one. Thankfully, in NBA 2K24, you get one complementary to cruise from one location to another.

How to use the electric skateboard

NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode puts players in a big city filled with plenty of things to do aside from just trying to win their team a championship. From streetball to shopping districts, there is a lot of ground to cover. Thankfully, in this year's 2K, you won't have to walk or rely solely on taking the train.

click to enlarge Credit: NBA 2K24 Your own little garage.

In order to make use of the electric skateboard, or any other vehicles you purchase during your NBA career, you'll need to hold in the L1/LB button for PS5 and Xbox respectively. This will open up a wheel from which you can use the right stick to select your options, which also include conjuring a basketball for street games. Note that you need to hold the stick in the direction of your selection before letting go of the L1/LB button.

The electric skateboard can be equipped by selecting the bottom-right wedge on the wheel. Once it is equipped, you can ride it by holding the R2/RT button and dismount with the Circle/B button.

The electric skateboard isn't the only vehicle option available in NBA 2K24, however, it will require some serious cash to get anything else. BMX bikes can be purchased from Wheels in the shopping district for 75,000 VC, and you can head next door to Decks to buy a skateboard from 10,000 VC.

