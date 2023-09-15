NBA 2K24: Fill your Takeover meter before a game

Are you looking to get ahead of your competition in your next MyCareer match? NBA 2K24 has brought a new feature to their basketball franchise that will help you do just that. Find out here how to fill your Takeover meter before a game!

NBA basketball is back for another annual release, which pays homage to none other than Black Mamba himself. With a game mode dedicated to his storied career that will follow from the success of the Michael Jordan equivalent, 2K Sports hopes to continue to build on the franchise.

What is the Takeover meter?

With the exception of key matchups that involve your player interacting with a high-profile star on the opposite end of the court, you'll have the opportunity to get a head-start on your Takeover meter in NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode. The meter is increased in-game when performing plays favourable to the team's success, from good shot selection to steals and everything in between.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NBA 2K24 The objective is simple - get buckets

If you manage to fill the Takeover meter, your player is granted a significant boost of your choosing, which can vary from improved shot accuracy to better performance on the board. These can be crucial in the clutch stages of a close game as these stat boosts can significantly increase your team's chances of picking up the victory.

How to fill your Takeover meter before a game

If you have the option to participate in your team's pre-game shootaround, you have the opportunity to get your Takeover meter filled in short order. While you won't be able to fill it completely for a boost from tip-off, you'll be off to a great start. The way to do it is simple - make as many shots as you can.

As a new feature in the 2K series, the opportunity to fill your Takeover meter ahead of time is perhaps a response to how difficult MyCareer mode can be at the beginning - especially considering you will be pitting your 60-rated created player against some of the toughest competitors in the sport.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NBA 2K24 Fill your Takeover meter and dominate the opposition!

Filling the meter is a simple process but comes with time pressure. You're given a small window of time to make as many shots as you can to fill the meter. It is worth noting that you'll fill the meter much faster when taking deeper shots, so this certainly favours the guards and those who stack their build with long-range shooting proficiency.

That's not to say that those who are less inclined to shoot from deep in the game won't benefit. There is also the alternative to sit under the rim and quickly rebound each successful layup back-to-back for a high quantity of shots. But even those who don't shoot well from deep may find success from the 3-point line, as shots are not contested. Regardless, no matter where you shoot it from, every bucket counts.

