There are many things that make NBA 2K24 a unique game, even if some of them aren't very positive. However, despite all its flaws, NBA 2K has managed to get one thing right for the past couple of years, it's commentary. That was no different in NBA 2K24, with the commentary team being a crucial part of the game.

The group of commentators and announcers do a great job of describing in a detailed way what's happening in the game and also inject some emotion into it. This makes the game much more immersive and fun to play. But who are the commentators and announcers in NBA 2K24? Let's find that out right now.

NBA 2K24 commentators

Clark Kellogg, Tim Legler, and Mark Jackson are the main commentary trio in NBA 2K24. It's their voices you will hear in every MyCAREER and MyTEAM game you play. If you do an incredible dunk or a clutch shoot you will hear the trio getting excited and emphasise the importance of that moment.

The three announcers do a spectacular job of conveying everything that is happening inside the court and how that affects the game. As mentioned above, this makes the gaming experience much more immersive and realistic.

click to enlarge + 2

But they aren't the only commentators in the game. In MyNBA, more specifically in the Eras game mode, the commentators' lineup varies depending on the Era you are playing.

From the 80s to the 2002 Era, the commentary booth is composed of Kevin Harlan, Clark Kellogg, and Mike Fratello. Their type of commentary is suited to those two specific Eras, where basketball was much more physical.

After the 2002 Era, Fratello makes way for Greg Anthony, who provides a more modern view of the game. There are also some special guest commentators such as Magic Johnson or Shaquille O'Neal, who add a different flavour to the commentary booth.

Update 1.3

Loading...

More important than knowing who are the commentators in NBA 2K24, is knowing all the changes Update 1.3 brought to the game. This patch introduced some huge gameplay changes and also fixed plenty of bugs.

click to enlarge + 2

However, the NBA 2K community wasn't very happy with this patch as they felt some important changes were missing from it. Perhaps, the big patch that is scheduled for early or mid-October will deliver these highly awaited changes.

For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.