A new patch has arrived at NBA 2K24 and it brings plenty of changes and bug fixes. This patch addressed some of the major problems the game was facing, such as ghost contests, and the open meter dunks window. It also fixed some bugs that players were experiencing in The City and MyCAREER.

The goal of update 1.3 was to improve the gameplay and make the game more balanced. While it succeeded in fixing some big gameplay problems, plenty of others were left unanswered. This didn't leave the NBA 2K community happy, as fans were waiting for specific bugs and mechanics to be fixed.

Without further ado, let's find out all the changes Patch 1.3 is bringing, and the community's opinion on them.

Update 1.3 gathers mixed reactions

As mentioned above, not all players loved the NBA 2K24 Update 1.3, with a big part of the NBA 2K community being disappointed with the patch. This feeling of disappointment comes because of the lack of changes to certain features in the game, that the community feels should have been addressed a long time ago.

One of the big gameplay problems the community was hoping Patch 1.3 would resolve is the on-ball steals. The steal mechanic is broken in NBA 2K24, with players just needing to spam the X or square button to steal the ball, even if they are 2 meters away from said player.

This is arguably the biggest problem in NBA 2K24 as of right now, as it completely ruins the gameplay. Since it wasn't addressed, players will continue to be able to do unrealistic steals.

click to enlarge + 2

However, there was one more issue that the NBA 2K community wanted to see addressed. Players have been asking for 2K to buff shooting for quite some time, but once again, the 2K developers decided not to do so.

Players are tired of inconsistent shooting, especially not being able to hit wide-open shots even if they have a 90+ three-point rating. Some users go as far as saying that in NBA 2K24 "you have a better chance of getting a steal than hitting a wide-open jumper ".

These are the two main reasons the 2K community isn't happy with Patch 1.3. Yes, the decision to "tighten up perimeter defense covers to reduce ghost contests" is a great one, but it's not enough. Hopefully, NBA 2K will address these two huge problems in the next patch, which is scheduled to arrive in early-mid October.

NBA 2K24 Update 1.3 patch notes

This patch brought plenty of changes to NBA 2K24, with most of them being bug fixes. It's worth noting that, this patch is already live, so you will need to download a small update when you enter NBA 2K24.

click to enlarge + 2

You can take a look at all the changes that Update 1.3 introduced to NBA 2K24 below.

Gameplay

Tightened up perimeter defensive coverage checks to reduce “ghost contests”

Increased the make window size of open meter dunks

City/Pro-Am/REC/Theater

A number of fixes to overall game stability while in the City have been made to improve user experience

Resolved an issue at the end of Rec games that would send the user to the game’s main menu following a black screen

Functionality and stability improvements have been made to the Social Menu as we work to provide a more seamless experience

MyCAREER

The RISE-specific Heat Check Booster has been adjusted to activate after 3 made shots in a row rather than 5

Fixed a user-reported issue that caused an indefinite hang when attempting to load a MyCAREER save

Resolved a rare issue preventing rewards from being received upon the completion of some quests, including Rebirth and certain Badge Perks

Closed a loophole that could cause issues getting through the offseason when attending practice after the final game of the NBA season

Made some adjustments to ensure that Flashback games can be played at any time during the NBA season

We hope this article helped you understand all the changes that Update 1.3 introduced to NBA 2K24. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.