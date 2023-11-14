Finding the best layup animations for your MyCAREER player is very important in NBA 2K24, especially if you want to be competitive in online modes such as The REC or Park.

However, with so many layup animations available, it's hard to find the best ones. Fortunately, you don't need to worry about that any longer, as we've got you covered.

In this article, we will tell which are the best layup packages in NBA 2K24, as of right now.

Best layup packages in NBA 2K24

As mentioned above, there are many layup packages in NBA 2K24, but a few of them stand out. The Kyrie Irving layup style is one of them, as it's widely recognized as the best layup style in the game, especially for guards.

click to enlarge + 2

Ja Morant's, Kobe Bryant's, Jimmy Butler's, and Anthony Edwards' layup styles are also amazing, with all of them being especially good for guards, but also very solid for PF or SF.

When it comes to the best layup packages for Centers, the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis layup styles are by far the best. ones. However, if you can't equip any of these two, we suggest you equip the Ben Simmons layup style as it's also a really good one.

Layup packages requirements

It's worth noting that, most of these layup styles have certain requirements your player needs to fulfil. So, it's possible you won't be able to equip some of them.

In the case that you can't equip any one of the above layup packages, we advise you to go with either the Default Swing or Default Small layup styles. They aren't as good as the layup styles mentioned above, but they are very solid and will get the job done.

click to enlarge + 2

Once you have met the requirements of any of the layup styles we mentioned above, make sure you equip it as fast as possible. These layup styles can make a huge difference in-game, as their animations are much harder to stop. They can help you get some easy buckets from layups you otherwise wouldn't be able to perform.