NBA 2K20: Best Oklahoma City Thunder team you can buy on MyTEAM – Payton, Lewis, Gilgeous-Alexander & more

Oklahoma City Thunder have become a well-known franchise, as they have had a whole host of superstars in the last few years.

However, for you old school NBA fans, you will probably know them better as the Seattle SuperSonics, as they were previously known before their relocation to Oklahoma back in 2008.

The present-day Thunder have had some adversity to deal with over the last twelve months.

They lost their two superstars Paul George and Russell Westbrook to the Clippers and Rockets respectively but have dealt with the losses well, currently sitting in the playoff spots with a 20-15 record.



But how many of their present day superstars make their All-Star five on MyTEAM? Keep reading as we list the best OKC team you can go out and buy today.

PG – ‘07 Gary Payton (OVR 97)

Card type: Spotlight

Best stats: 99 steal, 99 lateral quickness, 98 help defense IQ

Cost: >100k

Kicking off this OKC five is a biggie! The pink diamond version of Thunder legend Gary Payton.

The point guard picked up his only NBA title at the back end of his career during his time with the Heat, but it was the 13 years Payton spent in Seattle with the SuperSonics that NBA fans will remember the defensive maestro for.

As a nine-time All-Defensive first team member and the ‘96 DPOTY, it is no surprise to see Payton’s defense rated so highly (96 defending). Payton’s 91 rated playmaking will come in handy on the opposite end of the court too.

SG – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OVR 91)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Best stats: 95 hands, 95 hustle, 95 stamina

Cost: 20k

From an All-Time Thunder great to a present OKC star now, as SGA partners Payton in the guards.

Whilst Thunder fans were understandably disappointed to lose both of their All-Stars in the off-season, the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has given them something to smile about.

The 21-year-old has taken his new found role in his stride and put in some seriously impressive performances. Shooting from deep (88 outside shot) seems to be the way forward here, but with a 80 rated driving dunk tendancy, don’t be afraid to head to the bucket if you see an opportunity.

SF – ‘98 Xavier McDaniel (OVR 91)

Card type: Legacy

Best stats: 97 shot IQ, 95 hands, 95 stamina

Cost: 5k

For the small forward role it’s a trip back to the Supersonic days with the X-Man, Xavier McDaniel.

McDaniel may not be a household name for many NBA fans but he sure impressed in his early days with the SuperSonics, making his only All-Star appearance during his time there (1988).

McDaniel doesn’t excel in any particular area, but has decent overalls in all of the key attributes. Driving to the basket is going to the be the best way to pick up points with the X-Man (94 driving layup & 90 driving dunk).

