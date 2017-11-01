FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/1/17

PG - John Wall, Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

John Wall has not hit full gear quite yet this season. He’s averaging 20.4 points and 10.8 assists over his last five games, but is shooting just 40 percent from the floor and is committing nearly five turnovers. However, he seemed to have turned a corner against the Sacramento Kings as he went 7-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-6 from three in 26 minutes.

While Wall remains a bit of a risk, he’s got a lot of upside against the Phoenix Suns, who will continue to push the pace. That’s why they are a gold mine to opposing point guards. The Suns are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to point guards this season, so Wall as the potential to explode for a long-overdue fantasy bonanza.

SG - Kent Bazemore, Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Kent Bazemore may not be the most efficient player - he’s shooting a miserable 33 percent over his last five games - but is still putting up decent numbers. He’s averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, with 1.6 steals over during that five-game span.

The opportunities Bazemore is getting in an offensively starved Hawks team makes him an interesting pick for tonight, especially in a matchup with the Sixers. Philly are giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing shooting guards this season. With that advantageous matchup, he has the potential to provide a ton of value given his price.

SF - Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

On the opposite side, Robert Covington could also stand to benefit from the Hawks’ lax wing defense. Atlanta are allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing small forwards this season. Covington is a bit mercurial in terms of his scoring, but he can make up for that in terms of steals and threes, especially if he gets hot. If you’re not too keen on shelling out for all the elite small forwards on show tonight, Covington could be a capable option at a more affordable price range.

PF - Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Kevin Love is finally starting to put together some strong fantasy outings after a somewhat slow start. He’s had back-to-back games of over 22 points and 11 rebounds with three or more 3-pointers as he was right around the 40 fantasy-point mark. Love will now face a Pacers defense that remains shorthanded along the frontcourt without Myles Turner.

The Pacers are giving up the most fantasy points to opposing power forwards, so Love should be able to take advantage of his matchup with Domantas Sabonis, who will be on the second night of a back-to-back.

C - Al Horford, Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Al Horford has been on fire recently. He’s averaging 16.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and nearly two 3-pointers over his last five games to help the Celtics in their current win streak. Because of that production, Big Al is providing excellent value given his relatively low price.

Horford will have another beneficial matchup tonight against the Sacramento Kings, who are giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing centers. There’s a possibility the Celtics blow out the Kings which limits Horford’s minutes. However, he’s still been putting up strong numbers in limited playing time, which makes him a worthwhile play.

What do you think about tonight's NBA DFS picks? Let us know in the comments below!