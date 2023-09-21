Following a five-day early access period, NetherRealm Studios finally launched the long-anticipated Mortal Kombat 1. Perhaps the most popular fighting franchise ever, there was a special pre-order bonus for players in the shape of Shang Tsung. If you didn't pre-order then don't worry, in this article you’ll learn how to unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1.

Shang Tsung, one of the MK characters who has been a part of the franchise since its very beginnings, is the first to feature in the Mortal Kombat 1 cutscenes. You can check out that, and also the MK1 story explained, with all the details about the game and all the changes.

In this piece, we discuss how to get Shang Tsung if you haven’t purchased Mortal Kombat 1 in pre-order.

How to Unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1

Shang Tsung, a powerful sorcerer, is one of the most unique Mortal Kombat 1 characters. He has the ability to transform into his opponent, which means that he practically offers two characters in one. That said, it would be a shame not to get Shang Tsung in the newest edition of the legendary fighting game.

So, how to unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1? In order to unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1, you have to purchase him as DLC from the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. It’s easy to access the store. You can do it through the game itself.

click to enlarge Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1

Shang Tsung for Mortal Kombat 1 on PlayStation will cost you £6.49, while it is the same amount if you play Mortal Kombat 1 on Xbox.

You probably now regret for not purchasing the MK1 pre-order when you had a chance. On the other hand, the good news for Mortal Kombat 1 fans is that Havik can be unlocked through MK1 gameplay.

Make sure you take a look at our guides if you want to know how to unlock all Kameos in Mortal Kombat 1 or to learn how to perform all Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1.