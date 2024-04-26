The first MLB The Show 24 roster attribute update is here, which means we have new Diamond cards! This rating is based on the player's real-life performance since the MLB season started.

Plenty of cards ratings were increased with a few promoted to the Diamond tier. However, many saw their ratings decrease, with some leaving the Diamond Club.

So let's find out which new Diamonds have just arrived at Diamond Dynasty.

The MLB The Show 24 roster attribute update introduces new live series ratings to Diamond Dynasty base cards, based on their real-life performances since the start of the MLB season.

More than 650 MLB players and 150 MiLB players were updated, with their attributes and ratings either receiving an upgrade or a downgrade.

Some stayed in the same card tier despite getting a downgrade. However, many went up a tier with some even reaching the highly coveted Diamond tier.

As mentioned above, this update impacts the ratings of live series cards. If you already have the player's base card they will automatically receive an upgrade or downgrade.

So make sure to check your squad to see which players got attribute boosts or nerfs, since it might force you to change your starting lineup.

This update also made some cards meta, as they possess good attributes and are incredibly cheap compared to the other elite options at their position.

Without further ado, let's find out which cards were promoted to the Diamond tier, and which ones were demoted.

Six New Diamond Cards are Here!

Here are all the cards that were promoted to the Diamond tier in this update:

Tyler Glasnow

Tarik Skubal

Corbin Burnes

Josh Naylor

William Contreras

Ketel Marte

As mentioned above, these cards saw their ratings and attributes boosted so make sure to check their new stats as they might have a place in your squad.

