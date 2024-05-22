The MLB The Show 24 Apple Conquest Map has some decent hidden rewards, but they aren't that easy to find. Most players want to know where these rewards are located, so they can quickly get their hands on them.

These rewards can be used to upgrade your Diamond Dynasty squad, which in turn makes it easier to win ranked games, or complete programs.

Apple Conquest Map Hidden Rewards

The Apple Conquest Map arrived at Diamond Dynasty on Tuesday 21 May, introducing seven packs, from different promos, as rewards, to help players complete the Season 1 Collection.

However, the Apple Conquest Map also has some hidden rewards. They aren't incredible, but at least they are free and can still help you improve your squad if you get lucky.

These Hidden Rewards are:

Four Show Packs

1100 Stubs

Credit: JESSED123

You can find the Apple Conquest Map hidden rewards in the locations shown in the image above. To earn these rewards, you simply need to conquer their location.

As you can see, the hidden rewards are spread all across the Apple Conquest Map, so we suggest you start from the top of the map and make your way down.

We hope this article was helpful, and wish you good luck in collecting all the Apple Conquest Map hidden rewards

