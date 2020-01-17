MLB The Show 20: Philadelphia Phillies player OVR predictions – Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, J.T. Realmuto & more

The Phillies were the team of the 2019 offseason. They paid big for Bryce Harper in a move to lift their roster straight to the top of the NL East and compete for a World Series.

It didn’t work. The Phillies went 81-81, fourth in the division, while the Nationals went on to win the World Series without Harper.

Despite their disappointing record, by the last roster update of MLB The Show 19 they have several very well rated players.

Clearly they’ll be looker for a much greater payoff in 2020 as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, but is their roster good enough?

More importantly, how good will they be in MLB The Show 20 for Phils fans to take them to the very top?

Aaron Nola, SP

STARTER: Nola needs to return to his 2018 form

2019 launch rating: 92

2020 prediction: 90

Perhaps the greatest difference between the Phillies and their rivals is their starting rotation. However, at the top there isn’t much of a difference. Aaron Nola wasn’t as shutdown in 2019 as he was the year prior, but he should remain an elite pitcher in MLB The Show 20.

He still had a 3.87 ERA, struck out 229 batters and had a .632 winning percentage. While there may be a drop off from 92 OVR, he shouldn’t drop below 90.

Bryce Harper, RF

BIG BUCKS: Harper needs to prove he was worth the contract

2019 launch rating: 90

2020 prediction: 90

It’s safe to say Harper didn’t live up to his contract last season. He only hit .260 – below his career average. He did hit 35 homers and drive in 114 runs, but he didn’t have the impact they needed or wanted.

Nevertheless, he is undoubtedly uber-talented and showed plenty of what earned him the contract – he just needs to do it more regularly. Given his improvement from 2018 I expect him to stay at 90 OVR.

J.T. Realmuto, C

UNDER-THE-RADAR: Realmuto was the Phillies’ star of 2019

2019 launch rating: 85

2020 prediction: 89

Despite the aim of having Harper put the city on his back, Realmuto was arguably the star of the Phillies’ season. The catcher made the All-Star game, won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. He was good across the board and will be relied on to be the same this year.

By seasons end he was rated 92 OVR in The Show 19. I expect a drop from that to account for form, but he should see a significant boost after he was among the best catchers in baseball last year.

David Robertson, CP

MISSING: Robertson could be out until 2021

2019 launch rating: 86

2020 prediction: 86

Robertson won’t be playing in 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, as he failed to play 60+ games for the first time in nine years. Nevertheless, he’ll still need to be rated for The Show 20.

Given his career there is no reason to change his rating, so he should stay put at 86 OVR.

Andrew McCutchen, LF

MVP: McCutchen has failed to reach MVP levels since winning the award

2019 launch rating: 82

2020 prediction: 82

It is still a little weird seeing McCutchen outside Pittsburgh, but the LF may need to step into a bigger role this season for the Phillies. Since winning NL MVP in 2013 he hasn’t reached those heights, but he remains a good MLB player.

His age is the only aspect working against him, but 33 isn’t old enough to really drop his rating at all.

Philadelphia Phillies MLB The Show 20 ratings predictions

Player Position 2019 launch rating 2020 prediction Rhys Hoskins 1B 81 81 Didi Gregorius SS 81 81 Zack Wheeler SP 79 80 Jean Segura SS 80 80 Hector Neris RP 73 78 Jake Arrieta SP 80 78

