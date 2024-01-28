Tekken 8: How to play with friends

Tekken is an arcade fighting game with a lot of combinations and strikes, in which you fight an opponent controlled by other players or AI. Recently, a new part of Tekken was released, and in this article, we will show you how to play Tekken 8 with your friends.
You can play with friends on the same device or online. Follow the instructions listed below to learn exactly how to do this.
How to add friends in Tekken 8
First, you need to add your friend to your friends list. This is necessary to play with your friends on different devices. Here's what you need to do:
- First, go to the main menu and press Tekken Fight Lounge
- Make sure to always check if you and your friend set your region to the same one
- Once you are there, press the menu button
- Select the Community option
- Select Players in the Lounge
- Find your friend's profile and select it
- Click TEKKEN 8 Friend Request and select Yes
- Your friend will have to approve the invitation in the Pending approval section of the Friends list tab, also available in the Community section
- If the request is approved, you will become friends in Tekken 8
How to play Tekken 8 with friends online
If you want to play Tekken 8 online with your friends, you'll need to create a game session. Here are the steps you'll need to follow:
- Launch the game Tekken 8
- Select the Player Match game mode in the Online section
- Select Create a Session
- After creating a session, click the Sub-Menu button
- Click Invite Friend
How to play Tekken 8 with friends on the same device
If you want to play Tekken 8 with a friend on the same device, you'll have to follow these steps:
- Connect two gamepads to your device
- Launch the game Tekken 8
- Select the VS Battle game mode
- Select your characters and battle settings
- Press the Start button on the second gamepad to join the game
- Play with your friend!
This is all you need to know to start battling with your friends! Have fun and show each other who is the best! But if you want to read even more, here's our article on how to get Fight Money and how to unlock every ball in Tekken Ball in Tekken 8, feel free to check them out.