Tekken 8: How to earn Fight Money

Fight for the Fight Money!

The in-game currency in fighting games usually brings to mind some not-so-popular practices in today's gaming industry. However, for now, it seems that Bandai Namco with Tekken 8 is not going down that path. In the game, there is only one currency - Fight Money, which, at least for now, can be spent on customisation for characters and your avatar for the Arcade Quest mode, along with illustrations in the game's Gallery.

Currently, there is no in-game shop to buy additional characters, season passes, and similar items as seen in games like Street Fighter 6. Also, there is no way, at least for now, to purchase Fight Money for real money, which is good.

Although Fight Money doesn't have too many applications in Tekken 8 for now, it's not a bad idea to accumulate as much as possible to customise your characters to have that unique style in online matches. Let's see how to earn fight money in Tekken 8.

How to get Fight Money in Tekken 8

In Tekken 8, Fight Money is awarded for almost everything you do, and here are some of the best ways to get it fast:

Tekken 8 Fight Money

Completing Character Stories , each bringing in 1,000,000 G of fight money! If you finish Character Stories for all 32 characters, that's an easy 32,000,000G and an easy way to the "Your money is my money!" trophy/achievement rewarded for reaching at least 10,000,000 G

, each bringing in of fight money! and an easy way to the "Your money is my money!" trophy/achievement rewarded for reaching at least 10,000,000 G Completing The Dark Awakens story mode , some chapters bring Fight Money rewards, and completing Chapter 15 gives 10,000,000G , but it can take a lot of time

, some chapters bring Fight Money rewards, and completing , but it can take a lot of time Every fight in Arcade Quest mode rewards Fight Money, where the payout depends on your rank, the opponent, and various bonuses achieved during the fight (Aggressiveness Bonus, Heat Smash Bonus, etc.)

rewards Fight Money, where the payout depends on your rank, the opponent, and various bonuses achieved during the fight (Aggressiveness Bonus, Heat Smash Bonus, etc.) Winning tournaments during the story portion of the Arcade Quest mode can bring significant Fight Money rewards

during the story portion of the Arcade Quest mode can bring significant Fight Money rewards Offline Arcade mode battles also yield small Fight Money rewards

also yield small Fight Money rewards Even beating your own ghost in Super Ghost Battle can give you some Fight Money rewards, allowing you to grind for money and train your ghost at the same time

At the time of writing, the servers are still down, but we assume that the Fight Money rewards system in the online mode works identically to the Arcade Quest mode, which ultimately remains the only serious way to grind after collecting and spending the Fight Money earned from initial playthroughs of single-player content. Happy grinding!

