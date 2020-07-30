UPDATED* Microsoft Flight Simulator: Airport List, Trailer, Edition Bonuses, Release Date, Graphics & More

Every single city on earth features, but there are only 40 places you can take off and land into.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will feature a total of up to 40 airports available for you to use depending on the edition you purchase.

Every single airport in the world can be seen, but only a handful will allow you to takeoff and land.

Latest news – New Planes and Airports Trailer

There’s officially a new exciting trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!

You can watch it in full below:

This trailer covers all of the planes and hand-craft airports in the game – giving us some stunning visuals that have us all ready for the closed beta period.

Flight Simulator 2020 airports

These are all the airports available on the Standard Edition of the game:

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (Colorado, USA)

Bugalaga Aitrstrip (CAMA) (Indonesia)

Chagual Airport (Peru)

Courchevel Altiport (France)

Donegal Airport (Ireland)

Entebbe International Airport (Uganda)

Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport (Portugal)

Gibraltar International Airport (Gibraltar, UK)

Innsbruck Airport (Austria)

Los Angeles International Airport (California, USA)

Tenzing-Hillary Aiport (Nepal)

Nanwalek Airport (Alaska, USA)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York, USA)

Orlando International Airport (Florida, USA)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Fly out of the iconic JFK airport

Paro International Airport (Bhutan)

Queenstown Airport (New Zealand)

Mariscal Sucre International Airport (Ecuador)

Rio de Janeiro-Antonio Carlos Jobim/Gaelao Int’l Aiport (Brazil)

Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Dutch Saba)

Gustaf III Airport (France, Saint Barthelemy)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Washington, USA)

Sedona Airport (Arizona, USA)

Sirena Aerodrome (Costa Rica)

Stewart Airport (British Columbia, Canada)

Sydney Airport (Australia)

Telluride Regional Airport (Colorado, USA)

Haneda Airport (Japan)

Toncontin International Airport (Honduras)

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Ontario, Canada)

Additonal Airports for Deluxe and Premium Editions

If you move for one of the more lucrative Editions of Flight Simulator 2020, you will receive additional airports alongside additional aicraft.

In the Deluxe Edition, you will receive the following airports on top of all of those included in the Standard Edition:

Amsterdam Aiport Schipol (Netherlands)

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

O’Hare International Airport (Chicago, USA)

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas (Spain)

In the Premium Edition, you will receive the following airports on top of all of those included in the Standard and Deluxe Editions:

Denver International Airport (Colorado, USA)

Dubai International Airport (UAE)

Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

Heathrow Airport (UK)

San Francisco International Airport (California, USA)

For a comprehensive overview of which airports are available for each Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 edition, you can read over the following chart:

NOW BOARDING AT PRICE GATE: Some of the enhanced airports require you purchase the larger editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

While this will undoubtedly be a let down to some fans, the sheer number of airports to be seen in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is not to be taken lightly. You’ll still get plenty bang for your buck.

Graphics

Where to start?

The game will be powered by Asobo’s in-house engine – and use Bing Maps data and Azure AI to generate photorealistic scans of buildings and the environments.

NEW HIGHS: The level of detail in Flight Sim 2020 is astonishing

There will also be realistic weather and physics systems – which ill affect aircraft behaviour.

Real world data will be used, so if it’s raining somewhere in the world, it’ll rain in that area in the game. Roads and airports will also be fully populated.

A flight model engine allows for all 3D forces and moments to be fully simulated.

When it comes to airports, the developers used a three-step process to render them in-game. They first used a Bing aerial map, before defining surfaces and applying post-processing.

Other details, such as windsocks that blow in the wind, and luggage being loaded on to planes help add to the level of realism.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will release on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

It will be available on PC and Xbox One, with pre-orders already open!

