Cyberpunk 2077: How to pre-order, editions, bonus content & more

Cyberpunk 2077 may have been delayed from April until September 2020, but it is still one of the most anticipated games of the year.

CD Projekt Red, best known for the excellent The Witcher 3, are masters of the PRG, and they have been working on Cyberpunk 2077 for a long time now.

Featuring Keanu Reeves and a lot of first-person shooting, the game is set to captivate players around the world.

So how can you make sure to get your hands on Cyberpunk on release day? Pre-order of course!

How to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077

NIGHT RIDER: Driving around Night City will be glorious

All major retailers will carry Cyberpunk 2077, so there are plenty of options for you when it comes to getting the game.

Fans can get themselves a physical copy of the game for £49.99 on Amazon, Argos, and GAME, as well as a host of other retailers.

The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, though chances are slim that it will be on Nintendo Switch any time soon.

Editions & early access

FUTURE: Utopia or dystopia?

There is not yet any information about any early access, but there is a GAME Exclusive Collector’s Edition for £249.99 that is stuffed full of extras.

The Collector’s Edition comes with the following physical items:

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game discs- Collectible SteelBook

5 cm / 10-inch statue depicting V — the game’s protagonist — in action

Hardcover artbook

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City- Sticker bomb set

Digital goodies included:

Game soundtrack

Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Welcome to Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 is set within Night City, a city between San Francisco and Los Angeles that already exists in the Cyberpunk universe.

Punks once wandered these foggy streets, but Cyberpunk 2077 will show us what happened to the city in the aftermath of the war.

Thanks to the inclusion of some new technology, Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City feels alive and bustling with crowds, however, it’s unclear how dynamic this world really is.

The city will be absolutely massive. It features six districts that seamlessly blend into each other without any loading screens. The driving aspect of the game also looked brand new, and although we’re not sure if there will be the depth of simulation you’ve grown to expect in RPGs like Grand Theft Auto V, it did look smooth.

In an interview with VG24/7 at E3 2019, CDP’s leading Quest Designer Pawel Sasko answered some questions regarding the districts outside the city:

“Players can leave Night City and just explore that area – an area that is mostly sort of destroyed”, following all of the wars, droughts, and famines that fill in the 50 years between Cyberpunk 2020 and 2077.