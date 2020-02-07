Cyberpunk 2077 VR: Is Night City ready for Virtual Reality? – Delayed release, Content, Side missions, Next-gen, Switch & more

Despite being confirmed in 2018 and fully revealed in 2019, Cyberpunk 2077 has actually been talked about since 2012 and is gradually becoming the game to watch for 2020.

The release date being pushed back a few months has definitely disappointed the more eager fans in the community.

That said, the anticipation will only continue to grow as more information surfaces between now and the September release date.

On top of this, it has recently emerged that the game’s developers have been experimenting with VR and are considering implementing it.

VR

It turns out that CD Projekt Red has been playing with the idea of implementing VR into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 for a little while now.

In a recent interview with onMSFT, a representative of the developer told the outlet that as much as they would like to do something with VR, “it’s not viable yet.”

Allegedly the platform is very “experimental and niche”, meaning that it isn’t a great fit for the hotly-anticipated RPG.

The representative continued:

“We tried. We were thinking about VR but, yeah, we’re not doing anything with VR”.

But that doesn’t mean that the studio has nothing in store for us post-launch, as the very same interview offered some hints about what we can expect to see.

Side missions & Post-launch expansion

When asked if Cyberpunk will see the same level of expansion as The Witcher has, the representative of CDPR said:

“I wish I could talk about it more because, for us, it’s very interesting. But we can’t.”

Clearly his hands are tied by the PR department.

However, he hinted that “it’ll probably be something like The Witcher”, which has recently seen a version for Nintendo Switch.

Though a Switch version of Cyberpunk would be incredible, it is hard to tell if the game would actually transfer well to the handheld Nintendo device.

Then again, the developer said the same thing about the Witcher 3, and they ended up pulling that off.

Street stories and Side quests

In the interview, it was also revealed that the game will have a “couple of layers” as well as additional “minor activities.”

The side-content will give players more to do when they don’t feel like following the main storyline.

It’s safe to say this Cyberpunk will have a lengthy storyline.

