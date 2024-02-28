A new Madden 24 Title Update is here.

28 Feb 2024 5:09 PM +00:00

Madden 24 Title Update 9 has just gone live, and it introduces new X-Factors and new Superstars, while also downgrading some X-Factors and removing some players from the Superstar's status.

This update also tunes the fatigue feature, reverting the changes that caused defenders to get a big penalty when pass-rushing or blocking a player who was much bigger than them.

So let's take a look at all the changes Title Update 9 brought to Madden 24.

New superstars are finally here

The Madden community has been asking for some players to be elevated to Superstar status for quite some time, fortunately, the developers have finally listened to them.

Title Update 9 introduced 19 new Superstars, among them are Sam LaPorta, David Njoku, Laremy Tunsil and Nico Collin, who finally received their Superstar X-Factor ability.

However, 11 players also lost their Superstar X-Factors, such as Kyle Pitts and Tony Pollard, while five more saw them be downgraded, which was the case of Austin Ekeler and Von Miller.

Fatigue feature changes reverted

As mentioned above, the fatigue feature changes that were implemented in the previous title update were reverted. These changes caused defenders to get a big penalty when blocking a much bigger player.

The developers decided to revert these changes as they "hindered the end user’s playing experience". Despite that, they say they will continue to work on ways to improve the fatigue feature and will introduce a more well-rounded version of these changes in the future.

Some general stability fixes for the MUT and Superstar modes were also added.

You can take a look at the full Gridiron Notes of Title Update 9 below.

Here are the full Gridiron Notes of Title Update 9.

New X-Factors

CeeDee Lamb X-Factor: Rac ‘Em Up

Josh Allen X-Factor: Unstoppable Force

Kyle Hamilton X-Factor: Reinforcement

Matt Milano X-Factor: Reinforcement

Amon-Ra St. Brown X-Factor: Double Me



New Superstars

Kyle Juszczyk

Laremy Tunsil

Nico Collins

Chris Lindstrom

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Denzel Ward

David Njoku

Trey Hendrickson

Evan Engram

Travis Etienne Jr.

Derrick Brown

Creed Humphrey

Isaiah Pacheco

Frank Ragnow

Penei Sewell

Sam LaPorta

Raheem Mostert

Kyren Williams

Breece Hall

Downgraded X-Factors

Von Miller

Josh Jacobs

Demarcus Lawrence

Austin Ekeler

Terry McLaurin

Downgraded Superstars

Cameron Jordan

Kevin Byard

Dallas Goedert

Ryan Jensen

Mekhi Becton

Kyle Pitts

Shaq Barrett

Daniel Carlson

Younghoe Koo

Diontae Johnson

Tony Pollard

Gameplay

Fatigue Tuning Update - We have now reverted the Fatigue changes where defenders would get a severe fatigue penalty when pass rushing and engaging in a block with a blocker that was significantly bigger than the defender.

Madden Ultimate Team

Stability and Server Disconnection fixes.

Superstar mode

General Stability fixes

We hope this article answers all of your questions about Madden 24 Title Update 9.

