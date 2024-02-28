Madden 24 Title Update 9 has just gone live, and it introduces new X-Factors and new Superstars, while also downgrading some X-Factors and removing some players from the Superstar's status.
This update also tunes the fatigue feature, reverting the changes that caused defenders to get a big penalty when pass-rushing or blocking a player who was much bigger than them.
So let's take a look at all the changes Title Update 9 brought to Madden 24.
New superstars are finally here
The Madden community has been asking for some players to be elevated to Superstar status for quite some time, fortunately, the developers have finally listened to them.
Title Update 9 introduced 19 new Superstars, among them are Sam LaPorta, David Njoku, Laremy Tunsil and Nico Collin, who finally received their Superstar X-Factor ability.
However, 11 players also lost their Superstar X-Factors, such as Kyle Pitts and Tony Pollard, while five more saw them be downgraded, which was the case of Austin Ekeler and Von Miller.
Fatigue feature changes reverted
As mentioned above, the fatigue feature changes that were implemented in the previous title update were reverted. These changes caused defenders to get a big penalty when blocking a much bigger player.
The developers decided to revert these changes as they "hindered the end user’s playing experience". Despite that, they say they will continue to work on ways to improve the fatigue feature and will introduce a more well-rounded version of these changes in the future.
Some general stability fixes for the MUT and Superstar modes were also added.
You can take a look at the full Gridiron Notes of Title Update 9 below.
Title Update 9 Gridiron Notes
Here are the full Gridiron Notes of Title Update 9.
New X-Factors
- CeeDee Lamb
- X-Factor: Rac ‘Em Up
- Josh Allen
- X-Factor: Unstoppable Force
- Kyle Hamilton
- X-Factor: Reinforcement
- Matt Milano
- X-Factor: Reinforcement
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- X-Factor: Double Me
New Superstars
- Kyle Juszczyk
- Laremy Tunsil
- Nico Collins
- Chris Lindstrom
- Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Denzel Ward
- David Njoku
- Trey Hendrickson
- Evan Engram
- Travis Etienne Jr.
- Derrick Brown
- Creed Humphrey
- Isaiah Pacheco
- Frank Ragnow
- Penei Sewell
- Sam LaPorta
- Raheem Mostert
- Kyren Williams
- Breece Hall
Downgraded X-Factors
- Von Miller
- Josh Jacobs
- Demarcus Lawrence
- Austin Ekeler
- Terry McLaurin
Downgraded Superstars
- Cameron Jordan
- Kevin Byard
- Dallas Goedert
- Ryan Jensen
- Mekhi Becton
- Kyle Pitts
- Shaq Barrett
- Daniel Carlson
- Younghoe Koo
- Diontae Johnson
- Tony Pollard
Gameplay
- Fatigue Tuning Update - We have now reverted the Fatigue changes where defenders would get a severe fatigue penalty when pass rushing and engaging in a block with a blocker that was significantly bigger than the defender.
Madden Ultimate Team
- Stability and Server Disconnection fixes.
Superstar mode
- General Stability fixes
We hope this article answers all of your questions about Madden 24 Title Update 9.
Madden 24 Season 5: Everything you need to know|EA Sports College Football 25: All FBS schools confirmed|Madden 24 On SALE Following The Super Bowl!|Madden 24 TOTY: Voting is over.
For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.