Season 5 is almost here.

27 Feb 2024 5:51 PM +00:00

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Madden 24 Season 4 is coming to an end and Season 5 is inching closer and closer. Players are excited to see what new content the upcoming season will introduce and are especially eager for the TOTY program that arrives during Season 5.

Season 5 has the hard task of revitalizing the game and captivating players. With the NFL season over and MLB The Show 24 and WWE 2K24 just around the corner, Madden 24 needs to do something to retain its player base.

So let's find out everything about the Madden 24 Season 5

The Madden 24 Season 5 is expected to go live on Wednesday, 6 March, at around 9am PT/5pm GMT. Curiously, the TOTY program cards are revealed on that same day. Josh Allen is expected to be selected for the TOTY program.

click to enlarge + 2 Josh Allen is expected to be selected for the TOTY program.

Now, let's find out what Season 5 has in store for us when it comes to new content.

Season 5 expected content

We expect Season 5 to introduce a lot of content, including a new Field Pass that brings a plethora of rewards for you to earn. These rewards will most likely be packs, exclusive players, coins and XP.

New programs will also arrive at MUT, starting with the highly anticipated TOTY program, the most popular program in the Franchise that will surely introduce some incredible cards. More programs will certainly be released throughout Season 5, but we still don't know exactly which ones.

click to enlarge + 2 Players can't wait for the TOTY Program to go live.

It's also worth noting that, the upcoming Good Morning Madden stream will reveal all the details of the Season 5 Field Pass. We will update this article with all the information revealed in the stream as fast as possible, so make sure to bookmark it.

Best Madden 24 Playbooks | Madden 24 Money Plays | Ultimate Team is More Predatory Than Ever | Best Sliders For a Realistic Experience | Hidden Gems in Franchise Mode | Everything You Need To Know About Season 3.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.