Madden 24 Season 4: Release date, rewards, & programs

A new season approaches!

2024 is here and the NFL playoffs are about to start, but that's not the only thing that is approaching. We are also on the cusp of Madden 24 Season 4!

The next step of the Ultimate Team journey is about to begin, and with it will come plenty of rewards for players to earn.

There won't be long to breathe between seasons, as Madden likes to keep the content rolling.

That means players can expect Season 4 to start right after Season 3 ends. Players should expect Season 4 to begin on Wednesday 10 January at around 12pm ET/5pm GMT. We will get more exact information on a season launch Good Morning Madden stream.

Season 4 should run until around 6 March, but that will be confirmed once it launches.

Season 4 rewards

Players will get another 60-level Field Pass to complete for Season 4 and it will be littered with free players, packs, and coins. The standout Season reward players so far have been Jalen Ramsey, Randy Moss, and Michael Vick. All are still relatively competitive cards so we should get another top-end player in season 4.

click to enlarge + 2

If we had to pick one, it would be a strong defensive lineman. Maybe a Myles Garrett or Nick Bosa to complete the premium positions that Madden has been offering so far.

There will also be a handful of other players available for free in the Pass. Given what has come before we can probably expect a guard or tackle on the offensive line, a middle linebacker, and maybe another receiver to help players round out their lineup.

Competitive Pass

Along with the Season 4 Field Pass, a fresh Competitive Pass will start over. This is set to start on Friday 5 January at around 11am ET/4pm GMT.

The Competitive Pass will feature 53 levels of rewards, but you will only be able to progress it through playing MUT Champs, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons.

Based on previous passes this year, we can expect two players to feature in this pass. They won't be amazing cards by the time players unlock them, but should offer good depth for free. There will also be plenty of packs & coins on offer, as well as some XP for your Season 4 Field Pass that will be vital to completing it.

Programs

Season 4 will include the Super Bowl program, which will feature amazing players from previous championship teams as well as offer prediction sets and current players who are about to compete for Super Bowl 58.

This program traditionally includes the first 99 OVR card of the MUT season, which will go to the Super Bowl MVP.

Last year the Super Bowl program included a "Hype Train" portion that added former Super Bowl greats like Jerome Bettis, Julian Edelman, and Ray Lewis, so we should get something similar this year.

click to enlarge + 2

We could also get Team of the Year in Season 4. This program usually kicks off after the Super Bowl and will feature a whole roster of high-90s cards. Players can get a free TOTY card if they complete all of the TOTW challenges and exchange the tokens.

We should also get the final few Legends cards before the weekend program flips over to Ultimate Legends.

A new Monday program is likely to kick off too, replacing Cover Athletes. This is yet to be confirmed but Weekly Wildcards is likely to step into the vacant slot.

