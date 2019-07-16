Madden 20: These 5 players are massively underrated

Madden 20 is looming on the horizon. The official launch date of 2 August is just a few weeks away, with early access via EA Access and the Superstar or Ultimate editions available from 25 July.

﻿EA Sports, despite having their hands full with FIFA 20, have done a terrific job of driving hype for this years game, which is full of new features, special celebrations, and updat﻿﻿ed player﻿﻿﻿﻿ models.

The launch ratings for every player were announced last night and several players have already been disappointed by their OVRs.