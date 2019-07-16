header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

16 Jul 2019

Madden 20: These 5 players are massively underrated

Madden 20: These 5 players are massively underrated

Madden 20 ratings are here, and not everyone has the OVR they deserve.

Jump To

Madden 20 is looming on the horizon. The official launch date of 2 August is just a few weeks away, with early access via EA Access and the Superstar or Ultimate editions available from 25 July.

﻿EA Sports, despite having their hands full with FIFA 20, have done a terrific job of driving hype for this years game, which is full of new features, special celebrations, and updat﻿﻿ed player﻿﻿﻿﻿ models.

The launch ratings for every player were announced last night and several players have already been disappointed by their OVRs.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy