Madden 20: These 5 players are massively underrated

Madden 20 is looming on the horizon. The official launch date of 2 August is just a few weeks away, with early access via EA Access and the Superstar or Ultimate editions available from 25 July.
EA Sports, despite having their hands full with FIFA 20, have done a terrific job of driving hype for this years game, which is full of new features, special celebrations, and updated player models.
The launch ratings for every player were announced last night and several players have already been disappointed by their OVRs.