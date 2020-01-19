Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Denver Broncos cards to buy in MUT – Champ Bailey, John Elway & more

The Broncos have a rich history in the 80s and 90s, with 3 Super Bowls to their name. Their MUT lineups are very strong and have a good mix of current young talent and Hall of Famers from times gone by.

This season has been disappointing for them, finishing 7-9 and a distant 2nd in the division. But this doesn’t reflect the talent they have on the roster.

Which of the Broncos will be the ones you need to give your MUT a boost?

Champ Bailey (96 OVR)

Program: NFL Playoffs

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 423k / PS4 – 448k / PC – 480k

In the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Champ Bailey is a 12x Pro Bowler and was a lockdown corner for many years in Denver. Finishing his career with 52 interceptions and 812 tackles, Bailey is a legend of the position.

94 speed and acceleration with 95 agility is up there with the best physicals at the position. 96 man cover, 91 zone cover and 90 press could be the best corner in the game alongside Deion Sanders.

John Elway (95 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 290k / PS4 – 302k / PC – 334k

Another Pro Football Hall of Famer from Denver’s history, Elway led the Broncos to their back to back Super Bowls in 97-98. The sheer consistency over his 16-year career is the most impressive factor.

95 throw power is highly valuable to avoid picks, 93 play action supports a balanced offense, and 90 short accuracy with 90 medium accuracy helps to move the chains. His bazooka arm is best with its 91 deep accuracy for big yardage plays.

Bradley Chubb (93 OVR)

Program: Blitz

Position: ROLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 318k / PS4 – 341k / PC – 612k

The 5th overall pick in 2018, Chubb has already racked up 13 sacks but 12 of these came last season and he has suffered from injury for the most of 2019. He is expected to dominate the pass-rushing for the Broncos next to Von Miller for years to come.

93 strength with 90 finesse moves is crucial to playing OLB in a 3-4 scheme. 85 power move is a great compliment to this, along with 91 block shed. 92 hit power is really valuable for forcing fumbles.

Justin Simmons (93 OVR)

Program: Signature Series

Position: FS

Auction House Value: Xbox – 299k / PS4 – 310k / PC – Unknown

Consistent across his 4 seasons in the league, Simmons has 11 interceptions to his name and a couple of sacks. Simmons has particularly stood out in stopping the run.

82 man cover, 81 zone cover and 68 press aren’t actually the best stats for a CB. However, 94 awareness, pursuit and play recognition with 86 hit power all make him a great run stopper. In MUT, passing is much more common but you could use this card situationally.

Von Miller (91 OVR)

Program: Master

Position: LOLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 191k / PS4 – 191k / PC – 250k

He’s still going strong, but Von Miller is already cemented as a legend in Denver. 2nd overall pick in 2011, he has an incredible 106 sacks in only 9 seasons. Add to this his performance in Super Bowl 50 earned him MVP honors.

93 awareness and play recognition are great intangibles to support 90 power moves and 83 finesse moves. 87 block shed gets off the line and 90 pursuit gets to the ball carrier. 83 acceleration and hit power could be a little higher but this is a disruptive card.

All the best Denver Broncos MUT cards

PLAYER OVR POSITION PROGRAM AH Value (Xbox/PS4) Champ Bailey 96 CB NFL Playoffs 423k John Elway 95 QB NFL 100 290k Bradley Chubb 93 ROLB Blitz 318k Justin Simmons 93 FS Signature Series 299k Von Miller 91 LOLB Master 191k Shannon Sharpe 91 TE Legends 100k Champ Bailey 91 CB Legends 141k Chris Harris Jr 91 CB MUT Heroes 106k Bryce Callahan 90 CB Blitz 80.8k Garett Bolles 90 LT Ultimate Kickoff 190k John Elway 90 QB Legends 84.8k Jason Elam 89 K Theme Diamonds 70k

