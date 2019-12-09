Madden 20: Everything you need to know about MUT series 4

Series 3 has been good for every MUT player, from the competitive battlers, the solo grinders, and the paying players.

Harvest and Blitz have provided a few extra 90+ OVR cards for those that love to play solo and grind out those challenges.

However, Series 3 is coming to an end. EA have announced the start date for Series 4, which will bring a whole host of new cards, promotions, and challenges.

MUT Series 4 start date

NEW MASTER: Who will replace Devin McCourty for Series 4?

MUT Series 4 will drop on Friday 13th December. You can expect the update to hit around 10:30am ET, so be ready to spend your weekend exploring all the new features.

The first thing to keep in mind is that as soon as Series 4 goes live your trophies will get cut in half! As a result you should spend your trophies now.

The best thing to do, if you can't afford the Master Devin McCourty and aren't using the John Madden coach, then be sure to buy as many touchdown packs as possible.

READ MORE: What you need to know about the Taysom Hill formation

These are 220 trophies and give you a quicksell option for 65,000 coins, a nice little boost to your funds. Once you have bought as many as you can of those then go to the redzone pack, which gives you 25,000 coins.

Any spare you should throw into the Wheel Of Coins option.

MUT Series 4 Master

This is the big question. If you are close and feel like you could afford the Series 4 Master eventually then you should hang on to your trophies and wait to find out who it is.

The expectation is that it will be an offensive card around the 95 OVR mark. After Series 2 was Melvin Gordon you should be ready to see a quarterback or wide receiver in this spot. Potentially someone who is unlikely to make the playoffs like a Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, or Carson Wentz.

Wave goodbye

BYE BYE: Blitz Boltz will probably be gone for Series 4

With Series 4 you can expect to see Harvest and Blitz disappear from the store, though that is not confirmed.

That means if you have been waiting about getting those Harvest sides and main dishes to power up the 76 OVR cards then do it now! The Blitz Boltz will likely go too.

READ MORE: Madden 20 best playbooks

If you have some Boltz remaining then either spend them on the Series 3 gold packs that are in the store or cross your fingers and hope MUT converts them at a solid rate into training.

LTD players in packs

The following list of LTD player items after Series 3 launched will be available in packs at the start of the Series 4 update:

Madden Ultimate Team 10

Troy Polamalu

Legends

Donald Driver

Brian Bosworth

Matt Birk

Signature Series

Derek Carr

Damarious Randall

Ezekiel Elliott

Lavonte David

Cooper Kupp

Quinton Dunbar

Carson Wentz

Avery Williamson

O.J. Howard

William Jackson

DeVante Parker

Justin Simmons

READ MORE: MUT TOTW 14 predictions

Team of the Week (TOTW)

Aaron Rodgers

Tevin Coleman

Brennan Scarlett

Christian Kirk

De’Vondre Campbell

Fabian Moreau

Most Feared

Dante Hall

Calais Campbell

MUT Blitz

Chris Johnson

Lamar Jackson

Bradley Chubb

Darren Waller

Donte Jackson

Marquise Brown

Dalvin Cook

Justin Reid

Lane Johnson

Robby Anderson

Jaylon Smith

Josh Allen

Kyler Murray

Bryce Callahan

Mark Andrews

D.K. Metacalf

Jerome Baker

Trae Waynes

Montez Sweat

Margus Hunt

Matt Breida

Johnathan Abram

John Ross

Chase Winovich

READ MORE: MUT Tips & Tricks

That's a lot of quality cards that could create some market shifts in the Auction House, so be ready to swoop in if your favorite player is about to become more readily available than before.

Ultimate Freeze/Zero Chill?

COLD SNAP: EA's winter promo should be back soon

This was the biggest promotion of Madden 19, and with Christmas just around the corner we can expect it to return soon.

Whether it comes in immediately with Series 4 or we have to wait until the new year is not yet known, but you can expect to see a new currency come in and some seriously powerful cards arrive.

There will be a whole host of new challenges to keep solo grinders busy too.

Level cap?

MUT's top players hit the level cap quickly, which usually leads to YouTubers demanding a raising of the cap with every update and new Series. For the casual player though, you may well be sat at level 53 and see the cap as an unobtainable goal.

Currently sitting at 70, it might be time for a pause on the level caps, especially as MUT is unlikely to go over 100 at any point in Madden 20.

That doesn't mean they couldn't bump it to 75 just to keep top players ticking over, but a full lift to 80 is unlikely.

READ MORE: The best money plays on Madden 20

With the new series approaching there are going to be a raft of new cards and exciting promotions to take advantage of. To do that you will need to build up a strong reserve of coins. We have the advice you need here.