Madden 20: TOTW 6 Prediction (MUT Ultimate Team of the Week) - Stefon Diggs, Kyler Murray, McCoy

The NFL never disappoints and Week 6 was no different. Several games came right down to the whistle, MVP candidates squared off in a thriller and we were treated to several upsets and dominations alike.

The action started early with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London and continued through the massive matchup between Deshaun Watson’s Houston Texans and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, to the New York Jets’ upset of the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers' handling of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Among those games and all the﻿﻿ others, several players balled out, so who can we expect to see on a flashy MUT Team of the Week card this week?

READ MORE: How to get MUT coins fast

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (LTD) – 92 OVR

MIRACLE MAN: Stefon Diggs returned with massive numbers this week

Diggs has been one of the most disappointing players this season as he has struggled to produce anywhere close to the levels everyone expected from him. That changed on Sunday. Emphatically.

Prior to this week Diggs had just 253 yards receiving and one touchdown, against the Eagles he added 167 yards and three touchdowns. On nine total touches he had 185 yards and was simply uncoverable. 62-yard and 51-yard touchdown catches were followed up by one of the best toe drag swags of the year in the back of the endzone.

He tortured the Eagles' defense and reminded everyone of the player he is, and he should get a highly rated card because of it.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Hero) – 90 OVR

A number of quarterbacks had TOTW worthy performances, but Kyler Murray’s stood out.

He played what is probably the best game of his young career, passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions, while completing 72% of his passes and adding 32 yards on the ground. He was on point and had the Cardinals' offense firing on all cylinders for his second win of the season.

Gerald McCoy, Carolina Panthers (Hero) – 90 OVR

REVENGE: Gerald McCoy ruined his former team in London

The Panthers had a great day on defense against the Buccaneers, turning Jameis Winston over seven times and sacking him seven times, and Gerald McCoy was a big reason why.

﻿Against his former team the defensive tackle sacked Winston 2.5 times, hit him four times and batted away one of his passes. He was a constant nuisance to the Bucs’ O-line who simply had no answer for him, and he let their sideline know exactly how he felt about his departure from the team.

READ MORE: MUT Heavyweights offer best value for your coins﻿

Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons – 86 OVR

Though on the losing team, Hooper did everything in his power to keep the Falcons in the game against the Cardinals. In doing so, the tight end has quietly joined the ranks of the top TEs in the game.

Hooper contributed eight catches, on eight targets, for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals had no answer for him, and had the Falcons had another opportunity to win the game, I’m sure Hooper would have been a key part of the Falcons’ success.

James Bradberry, Carolina Panthers – 85 OVR

Such was the Panthers’ defensive performance that they have two players on the TOTW. Winston was under pressure all game and the Panthers made him pay for it. He threw five interceptions and lost two fumbles. Bradberry was on the receiving end of two of those interceptions. While Chris Godwin and Mike Evans had good days statistically, Bradberry’s plays on the ball completely stifled the Bucs' ability to pass and helped power the Panthers to a 4-2 record.

READ MORE: Football Outsiders makes its return to MUT

Robby Anderson, New York Jets – 84 OVR

UPSET: Robby Anderson helped the Jets to a shock win in Dallas

The most surprising result of the week undoubtedly came thanks to the New York Jets. Robby Anderson was probably one of the happiest Jets after the game thanks to the return of his QB, Sam Darnold. Anderson saw his most targets in a game since Darnold was QB, and caught a season best five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. His 92-yard touchdown decisively swung the game in the Jets’ favor and could signal Anderson’s breakout.

Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers – 83 OVR

The 49ers defense reminded everyone of what this team was seven years ago with a bullying of the Los Angeles Rams, and Arik Armstead had a huge role to play. He may have only had half a sack, but his six total tackles and fumble recovery show how impactful he was from defensive end. Jared Goff was under constant pressure and the Rams couldn’t win the battle at the line of scrimmage and Armstead’s performance was a big part of that.

READ MORE: Who should be the next MUT Legends?

Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins – 82 OVR

Very few eyes were drawn to the Washington Redskins' narrow win against the Miami Dolphins, but people should pay attention to McLaurin. The third-round pick has been one of the few bright spots of the Redskins’ season and Sunday was just a continuation. His route running is excellent and it got him open for four catches, 100-yards and two touchdowns. Considering his core card is just 68 OVR, this is well deserved.

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers – 81 OVR

Last week we predicted Bush would make the TOTW, but he outdid himself this week. Bush made seven total tackles, but more importantly came up with a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception in the first half. Bush was instrumental in the Chargers’ struggles and continues to grow into a very impactful player.

Want to join the RS team? Become a RealGamer.