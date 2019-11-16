Madden 20: The best safeties on Ultimate Team (MUT) - McCourty, Randall, Joyner & more

In the eyes of many, the NFL is a passing league, and with various Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce cards available to tear apart a defense, the importance of dynamic defensive players has never been higher.
Enter the safeties. Safeties have the potential to impact the game, unlike most other positions. Not only are they assets in defending the run, but the best can take away the entire deep portion of the field – see: Ed Reed.
To get close to the level Ed Reed reached during his career, you’ll want these safeties with the best coverage ratings, both man and zone, in MUT.
Devin McCourty, Series 3 Master (94 OVR)
Coverage
ability: 90 MCV, 94 ZCV
Position:
FS
Team
Chemistry: New England Patriots
Auction House Value: Xbox – 1.8m/PS4 – 2.0m/PC – 1.5m
This McCourty card is unbelievably good. His ratings would make him one of the best cornerbacks in the game, but add that to a safety and he is a mismatch.
He has all of the physical tools you’ll need, with 89 speed, acceleration and agility, but he has 96 awareness, 96 play recognition, 87 pursuit, and 77 tackle. He will cover every blade of grass and is a very good tackler from the safety position.
Damarious Randall, Signature Series (92
OVR)
Coverage
ability: 83 MCV, 92 ZCV
Position:
FS
Team
Chemistry: Cleveland Browns
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 686k/PS4 – 730k/PC – N/A
Perhaps not a name you’d expect to see on here given the lack of national attention, but Randall has been very good for the Browns, and this version of his card is crazy good from the safety spot.
With 88 speed, 90 awareness and 90 play recognition to go with his 92 zone coverage, you’ll have trouble getting a ball past him in the backend. Then add 90 pursuit and 76 tackling and it’ll be tough to run past him, too.
Lamarcus Joyner, MUT Heroes (91 OVR)
Coverage
ability: 85 MCV, 90 ZCV
Position:
FS
Team
Chemistry: Oakland Raiders
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 169k/PS4 – 151k/PC – 165k
Joyner was one of the marquee free agent acquisitions of the summer for the Raiders and the early returns have left him the recipient of a MUT Heroes card, which is one of the most versatile safeties in the game.
He may only have 86 speed and be 5’8”, but with 87 jumping and the rest of his ratings he is a beast. 93 awareness and play recognition, crazy cover skills including 85 press, then 85 pursuit, 76 tackling and 82 hit power make him a great safety and slot cornerback.
Earl Thomas, Most Feared (92 OVR)
Coverage
ability: 80 MCV, 94 ZCV
Position:
FS
Team
Chemistry: Baltimore Ravens
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 238k/PS4 – 256k/PC – 251k
Earl Thomas has long been heralded as the
best free safety in the game, excelling in the center fielder type role
dominated by Ed Reed. This card reflects that.
Like Joyner, he has 86 speed and is ‘undersized’ at 5’10”, but you really don’t have to worry. 80 man coverage isn’t as high as others on this list, but it isn’t exactly bad. However, you should look to dominate with his zone coverage, 93 play recognition, 93 awareness, 89 jumping, 77 tackling and 85 power.
He flies around the field making plays,
this card is worth the coins.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Team of the Week (91
OVR)
Coverage
ability: 86 MVC, 88 ZCV
Position:
FS
Team
Chemistry: Pittsburgh Steelers
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 235k/PS4 – 221k/PC – 246k
Fitzpatrick has been playing out of his mind since he was traded to the Steelers by the Dolphins, and he finally got the card he deserved with this TOTW 10 Defensive Hero.
Fitzpatrick will thrive in man coverage in the slot or over the top in zone, and opponents will struggle to beat him. In large part due to his insane 94 play recognition, 89 speed and 92 acceleration. He reacts so quickly and flies to make a play. Tack on 85 pursuit, 67 tackling and 84 hit power and you’ve nothing to worry about in the run game.
The
top coverage safeties in MUT
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Program
|OVR
|MCV
|ZCV
|Devin McCourty
|FS
|New England Patriots
|Series 3 Master
|94
|90
|94
|Damarious Randall
|FS
|Cleveland Browns
|Signature Series
|92
|83
|92
|Lamarcus Joyner
|FS
|Oakland Raiders
|MUT Heroes
|91
|85
|90
|Earl Thomas III
|FS
|Baltimore Ravens
|Most Feared
|92
|80
|94
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|FS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TOTW
|91
|86
|88
|Eddie Jackson
|FS
|Chicago Bears
|Series Redux (Signature Series)
|90
|81
|93
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|New York Jets
|MUT Heroes
|91
|86
|87
|Jordan Poyer
|SS
|Buffalo Bills
|Ultimate Kickoff
|89
|83
|90
|Troy Polamalu
|SS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|MUT 10
|93
|70
|91
|Ed Reed
|SS
|Baltimore Ravens
|Legends
|91
|80
|90
|Calvin Johnson
|FS
|Detroit Lions
|Series Redux (MUT 10)
|92
|77
|91
|Tyrann Mathieu
|FS
|Arizona Cardinals
|Flashbacks
|90
|85
|83
|Harrison Smith
|SS
|Minnesota Vikings
|MUT Superstars
|89
|79
|89
|Malik Hooker
|FS
|Indianapolis Colts
|MUT Heroes
|90
|79
|88
|Merton Hanks
|FS
|San Francisco 49ers
|Theme Diamonds
|88
|78
|87
|Tramon Williams
|FS
|Green bay Packers
|Veterans
|84
|81
|84
|Brian Dawkins
|FS
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Legends
|91
|75
|89
|Keanu Neal
|SS
|Atlanta Falcons
|Most Feared
|90
|79
|85
|Malcolm Jenkins
|SS
|New Orleans Saints
|Flashbacks
|88
|75
|89
|Micah Hyde
|FS
|Buffalo Bills
|Theme Builders
|86
|77
|87
