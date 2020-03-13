Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge Season Release: Our Thoughts, Meta Changes, New Map & More

Madden

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Who will be the master? Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, Master OVR & more

A new Ultimate Team series is coming, and so is a fresh card to collect. Who will it be?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 13, 2020
madden 20 mut series 6 master

The sporting world may be on hold thanks to coronavirus, but Madden 20’s Ultimate Team continues!

We know that MUT Series 6 has a release date of 20 March.

However, we don’t yet know who the series master will be.

Every MUT Series has a master that can only be bought with Series Trophies or via the Auction House.

Who will it be this time? Let’s look at the leading candidates.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!
Contents hide
1 Master OVR
2 Tom Brady
3 Travis Kelce
4 Julio Jones

Master OVR

Series 5 master Joey Bosa was 97 OVR. This means whoever the Series 6 master is, they will likely get a 99 OVR card.

The only natural 99 OVR in the game right now is Patrick Mahomes’ MVP Super Bowl card.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20

However, plenty of power-up players can get to 99 OVR, and with the Golden Ticket players coming in at some point there will be more in the game.

Coming off the back of a defensive master, we should be on offense in Series 6.

Who is likely to get the Series 6 master?

Tom Brady

tom brady madden
ICON: Brady is the most successful NFL player ever

The GOAT is currently a free agent and could play anywhere in 2020.

That means that he might get the Free Agent promo master, but if not he should be the Series 6 master.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about MUT Series 6

We are yet to see a QB take this spot, and while a lot of players will have Mahomes or TOTY Russell Wilson, there is certainly a market for a 99 OVR Tom Brady.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce in Madden 20
ELITE: Kelce is a monster with the ball in his hands

Chiefs theme teams aren’t exactly dying for a tight end option, but there is no doubt that Kelce deserves a fresh card.

With HB and WR already done in Series masters, TE would be a natural position to go to. George Kittle got the big TOTY card, so if they go to TE it will be Kelce.

Julio Jones

Julio Jones Madden 20
CAN’T STOP ME: Julio Jones is a force of nature

The amazing Atlanta Falcons wide receiver didn’t get a TOTY card or NFL Honors like DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

He hasn’t seen a fresh card since January and his 95 OVR Ghosts of Madden – Present card. So Julio Jones is due an upgrade and is always a popular player thanks to his physicality and sensational hands. He’d be a worthy 99 OVR master.

