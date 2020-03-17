Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 17 March Patch Notes on the way?

Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 17 March Patch N...

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo challenges, sets & more

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo chall...

PS5 Specs Leak: Yet ANOTHER mysterious message, March Reveal Event, Rumours and more

PS5 Specs Leak: Yet ANOTHER mysterious message,...

Fortnite: Slurp Legends Bundle: Price, Release Date, Skins & More!

Fortnite: Slurp Legends Bundle: Price, Release ...

Madden 20 Free Agency: MUT promo – New masters, sets, & more

Madden 20 Free Agency: MUT promo – New ma...

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency promo masters confirmed – offensive & defensive master, release date, all cards & more

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency promo masters confir...

PS Plus April Countdown: Predictions, Free Games, Sale, Deals, Discounts, Release date & more

PS Plus April Countdown: Predictions, Free Game...

FIFA 21 Cover Star: Player predictions, online vote, Champions Edition, Ultimate Edition, latest news & more

FIFA 21 Cover Star: Player predictions, online ...

FIFA 21 Icons: FUT wishlist, card predictions, leaked Icons, latest news & more

FIFA 21 Icons: FUT wishlist, card predictions, ...

Doom Eternal Release Date: New Trailer, Gameplay, Campaign, Multiplayer, Battle Mode, Demons, Pre-Order & everything else you need to know

Doom Eternal Release Date: New Trailer, Gamepla...

Microsoft Flight Simulator: 7 Best Locations To Visit – Screenshots, Trailer, Every Airport & more

Microsoft Flight Simulator: 7 Best Locations To...

DOOM Eternal Review: A symphony of violence – combat, mechanics, campaign, verdict & more

DOOM Eternal Review: A symphony of violence ...

PlayStation 5: Reveal Event, Website Launched, Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Backwards compatibility & everything else there is to know

PlayStation 5: Reveal Event, Website Launched, ...

PlayStation 5 COUNTDOWN: System architecture, Specs, blog, updates, reveal, news, & more

PlayStation 5 COUNTDOWN: System architecture, S...

PS5: Games rumoured to be exclusive to Sony – Sequels, Latest news, Rumours & more

PS5: Games rumoured to be exclusive to Sony ...

FIFA 21 Xbox Series X: How will the next-gen console affect EA’s football title?

FIFA 21 Xbox Series X: How will the next-gen co...

Madden

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency promo masters confirmed – offensive & defensive master, release date, all cards & more

The next promo is coming up fast! Check out these monstrous masters. When can you add them?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 17, 2020
madden 20 free agency clowney

The next Madden 20 MUT promo is here and it will be Free Agency!

This promo will bring a host of new cards as well as TWO masters for you to add to your squad.

With MUT Series 6 on the way too this will be a busy week for Madden Ultimate Team players!

So who are the masters? And what cards can you get in this promo?

Let’s take a look!

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

Contents hide
1 NFL Free Agency Masters
1.1 Jadeveon Clowney
1.2 Joe Thuney
2 Free Agency release date
3 Free Agency Heroes
4 Free Agency Part 2
5 All cards

NFL Free Agency Masters

We are getting two 98 OVR masters in this promo.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

Both are available to be earned in sets, so you won’t have to stress about getting that lucky pull from a pack.

Let’s see who they are.

Jadeveon Clowney

mut free agency clowney Madden Ultimate Team

The Seahawks ROLB is first up with this monstrous card.

The former #1 pick, Clowney comes with a massive 91 speed and 94 acceleration to fly off the edge, while his 97 play recognition and 96 power move will be overwhelming.

His power up item is still out there and at this point is relatively cheap to max out, so be sure to go after this one!

Joe Thuney

MUT free agency Joe Thuney Madden Ultimate Team

It’s not the Patriots player everyone wanted, but this is still a really good card.

If you need offensive line help then it is here!

READ MORE: Madden 20 – MUT Series 6

This left guard brings 99 awareness, 98 pass block, and 93 run block to your sqaud, making him an excellent addition to your offensive line regardless of scheme.

Free Agency release date

The Free Agency promo will launch on 18 March.

You can expect the content to go live at 10:30am ET / 2:30pm GMT.

Free Agency Heroes

MUT Free agency hunter henry Madden Ultimate Team

There are a lot of good Hero cards in this promo.

They are all 96 OVR, and include the likes of Philip Rivers, Hunter Henry, and Ndamukong Suh.

There are a handful of 94 OVR cards, and then some lower ones too. Expect to have to grab all of them to fill your master sets.

Free Agency Part 2

There are about 20 players going out this week, and there will be another 20 hitting next week too.

After a disappointing NFL Combine promo this is a great add for MUT players.

All cards

MUT free agency cards Madden Utlimate Team

Here is every card that we know will be added to MUT through the Free Agency promo so far:

  • Jadeveon Clowney, ROLB, 98 OVR
  • Joe Thuney, LG, 98 OVR
  • Philip Rivers, QB, 96 OVR
  • Hunter Henry, TE, 96 OVR
  • Lamar Miller, HB, 96 OVR
  • Anthony Harris, FS, 96 OVR
  • Chris Harris Jr, CB, 96 OVR
  • Eric Ebron, TE, 94 OVR
  • Emmanuel Ogbah, LE, 94 OVR
  • Jack Conklin, RT, 92 OVR
  • James Bradberry, CB, 92 OVR

READ MORE: Madden 21 – How the new CBA will impact the game

  • Jordan Jenkins, LOLB, 90 OVR
  • Jordan Phillips, DT, 90 OVR
  • Teddy Bridgewater, QB, 89 OVR
  • Karl Joseph, SS, 89 OVR
  • Vance McDonald, TE, 88 OVR
  • Darqueze Dennard, CB, 88 OVR
  • George Fant, RT, 87 OVR
  • Jeff Heath, SS, 87 OVR
Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.