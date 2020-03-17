Madden 20: MUT Free Agency promo masters confirmed – offensive & defensive master, release date, all cards & more

The next promo is coming up fast! Check out these monstrous masters. When can you add them?

The next Madden 20 MUT promo is here and it will be Free Agency!

This promo will bring a host of new cards as well as TWO masters for you to add to your squad.

With MUT Series 6 on the way too this will be a busy week for Madden Ultimate Team players!

So who are the masters? And what cards can you get in this promo?

Let’s take a look!

NFL Free Agency Masters

We are getting two 98 OVR masters in this promo.

Both are available to be earned in sets, so you won’t have to stress about getting that lucky pull from a pack.

Let’s see who they are.

Jadeveon Clowney

The Seahawks ROLB is first up with this monstrous card.

The former #1 pick, Clowney comes with a massive 91 speed and 94 acceleration to fly off the edge, while his 97 play recognition and 96 power move will be overwhelming.

His power up item is still out there and at this point is relatively cheap to max out, so be sure to go after this one!

Joe Thuney

It’s not the Patriots player everyone wanted, but this is still a really good card.

If you need offensive line help then it is here!

This left guard brings 99 awareness, 98 pass block, and 93 run block to your sqaud, making him an excellent addition to your offensive line regardless of scheme.

The Free Agency promo will launch on 18 March.

You can expect the content to go live at 10:30am ET / 2:30pm GMT.

Free Agency Heroes

There are a lot of good Hero cards in this promo.

They are all 96 OVR, and include the likes of Philip Rivers, Hunter Henry, and Ndamukong Suh.

There are a handful of 94 OVR cards, and then some lower ones too. Expect to have to grab all of them to fill your master sets.

Free Agency Part 2

There are about 20 players going out this week, and there will be another 20 hitting next week too.

After a disappointing NFL Combine promo this is a great add for MUT players.

All cards

Here is every card that we know will be added to MUT through the Free Agency promo so far:

Jadeveon Clowney, ROLB, 98 OVR

Joe Thuney, LG, 98 OVR

Philip Rivers, QB, 96 OVR

Hunter Henry, TE, 96 OVR

Lamar Miller, HB, 96 OVR

Anthony Harris, FS, 96 OVR

Chris Harris Jr, CB, 96 OVR

Eric Ebron, TE, 94 OVR

Emmanuel Ogbah, LE, 94 OVR

Jack Conklin, RT, 92 OVR

James Bradberry, CB, 92 OVR

