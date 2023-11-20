When Will New LoL Champion Hwei Be Released?

True to their promise in the League of Legends Champion Roadmap, Riot Games will deliver an "artistic mid-laner" as the final champion of 2023, following the releases of Milio, Naafiri, and Briar. The newest League of Legends champion, Hwei, is a brooding painter who is about to transform the Rift into his canvas.

To the delight of the League community, Hwei was revealed to be League of Legends' first champion capable of casting ten unique spells. His elaborate and intricate ability kit, centred around the mastery of paint and art, promises unparalleled gameplay potential.

In contrast to his vibrant paintings, Hwei possesses a sombre and brooding demeanour. With his paintbrush and palette in hand, this tortured Ionian uses art as an outlet for his overflowing imagination. Without further ado, here's when you can expect Hwei to grace the Rift.

League of Legends new champion Hwei release date

League of Legends players can expect Hwei, the Visionary, to hit PBE on 21 November 2023. Hwei’s official live-server release date is set for late December 2023, coinciding with the final update of the year, patch 13.24.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

League of Legends Hwei abilities overview

Hwei, the Visionary, emerges as League of Legends' first champion capable of casting ten distinct spells, offering a vast array of strategic possibilities.

His basic abilities are organised into three unique spellbooks, each representing a distinct artistic theme that shapes the nature of its respective spells: Disaster (Q, offensive), Serenity (W, utility), and Torment (E, crowd control)

Here's a quick rundown of all of Hwei's abilities:

Subject: Disaster (Q) - offence QQ - Devastating Fire : Hurls a blazing fireball that explodes upon impact QW - Severing Bolt : Launches a delayed long-range strike that deals increased damage to immobilised or isolated targets QE - Molten Fissure : Creates a trail of erupting volcanoes that deal damage and slow enemies

Subject: Serenity (W) - utility WQ- Fleeting Current : Paints a current of swift water in a line that grants movement speed to allies WW - Fool of Reflection : Forms a pool that shields and empowers allied champions within WE - Stirring Lights : Summons three swirling lights that enhance his next three attacks and spells, dealing bonus magic damage and restoring mana on hit

Subject: Torment (E) - crowd control EQ - Grim Visage : Launches a terrifying face that inflicts magic damage and causes enemies to flee EW - Gaze of the Abyss : Conjures an abyssal eye that grants vision, locks onto the nearest visible enemy, and roots them after a short delay EE - Crushing Maw : Summons crushing jaws that deal damage and pull enemies towards the centre, slowing them.

R - Spiraling Despair Launches a vision of pure despair that attaches to an enemy champion, expanding over time to deal magic damage per second and apply a stacking slow to enemies within its range. Upon completion, the vision shatters, dealing magic damage.



For a more in-depth explanation of Hwei's abilities, be sure to check out our "All LoL Hwei Abilities Revealed and Explained" guide here!

Hwei has garnered a warm reception from the League of Legends community, with many players applauding the introduction of a genuine "mage" character featuring unique spell mechanics and a spellbook-inspired kit!

