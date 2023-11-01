NewJeans to Perform "GODS" with Original Choreography at LoL Worlds 2023

It is only fitting that the rising K-pop sensation, NewJeans, is set to take the stage at the 2023 League of Legends Worlds Championship in South Korea, where they will perform the Worlds anthem, "GODS". NewJeans' performance will be an electrifying spectacle, featuring an original choreography specially tailored for the song and the grandeur of the World Final stage!

NewJeans is a five-member girl group that debuted in July 2022. The group has quickly become one of the most popular K-pop acts in the world, owing to their "girl-next-door" aesthetic and refreshing, innovative music that defies conventional girl group norms.

The League of Legends World Championship is the biggest esports tournament of the year, and the opening ceremony is always a highly anticipated event. NewJeans' performance of "GODS" is sure to be one of the highlights of the ceremony.

NewJeans to perform “GODS” at LoL Worlds 2023 with original choreography

To the community's surprise, Riot Games has invited NewJeans to perform this year's Worlds anthem, "GODS", which is a departure from their usual pop and R&B sound, instead embracing heavy-hitting rhythms and blood-pumping vocals.

Now, to the excitement of both NewJeans' fanbase and League of Legends enthusiasts, the group is set to perform "GODS” at the opening ceremony of the LoL Worlds Championship grand finals on 19 November, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

For those unable to attend in person, NewJeans' performance of "GODS" and the entire opening ceremony will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, and the lolesports site, ensuring that fans worldwide can join in on the excitement.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

Most excitingly, the performance of "GODS" will feature original NewJeans choreography designed specifically for the song and the World Final stage. Elements from the music video will be brought to life onstage during the performance, alongside a thrilling array of practical and technical effects.

NewJeans will be joined by BAEKHYUN of EXO, Cal Scruby, Tobi Lou, and ØZI, who will take the stage as the League of Legends boy band HEARTSTEEL, performing their record-breaking debut single “PARANOIA”.

With Riot Games' proven track record of putting on spectacular shows, the back-to-back performances from these musical powerhouses promises to set the stage ablaze, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation for the epic showdown that will unfold in the Worlds 2023 grand finals.