You should avoid these champions.

Staying updated with the metagame is essential if you aim to climb the ranked ladder in League of Legends. With each balance patch, the power rankings of champions can shift, and some may lag behind the competition.

While it is important to keep track of the top-performing champions, it is equally crucial to be aware of the weakest ones. That is why we found out who are the five champions with the lowest win rates in LoL.

Knowing the champions that underperform in the League as advantages and disadvantages. By avoiding these underperformers, you can enhance your champion pool. However, it may also distract you if someone on your team chooses them.

Nevertheless, knowing the champions with poor performance in the League is beneficial. So here are the five champions with the lowest win rates in LoL.

LoL champions with the lowest win rates in Patch 14.1b

Nidalee (43.81%)

Nidalee is the first champion on the list, boasting a win rate of 45.73% in the Jungle. As one of the most captivating champions in the game, the Bestial Huntress offers players unparalleled mobility and a plethora of build options.

click to enlarge + 5 Nidalee

However, every advantage comes with a cost. In the current meta, Nidalee's panther form falls short when facing multiple adversaries. Additionally, her primary source of damage, the Javelin Toss, requires precise aim.

Regrettably, Nidalee's current state is insufficient to single-handedly carry your games on Summoner's Rift. So it may be better to avoid her for now.

Hwei (43.81%)

As previously stated, champions that require mechanical skill often have lower win rates, despite their potential power in the hands of skilled players. Hwei serves as a prime example of this phenomenon.

When chosen as a support, Hwei has the lowest win rate in the game at 43.81% and as an ADC, he ranks fourth-lowest with a win rate of 44.84%.

click to enlarge + 5 Hwei

Although Hwei was originally designed as a mid-laner, his intricate abilities allow for flexibility in various roles. Despite his underwhelming win rate, Hwei's versatility makes him a popular choice among higher-ranked players.

Miss Fortune (44.45%)

We continue our list with Miss Fortune. Support roles in LoL are typically filled by utility or tanky champions. However, over the years, there has been a significant increase in diversity within this role.

One notable change is the emergence of ADC champions being chosen for support, which can catch opponents off guard and apply pressure. Miss Fortune is a prime example of such a champion, as she possesses the potential to surprise and poke enemies.

click to enlarge + 5 Miss Fortune

However, it is important to note that her current win rate stands at a disappointing 44.45%. This could be attributed to her low pick rate, indicating that players may not have fully unlocked her capabilities yet.

Nevertheless, her lack of mobility and high damage output make her a prime target for opponents, especially with the prevalence of assassins. So is better to stay clear of this Bounty Hunter.

Sylas (44.76%)

Despite being originally designed for the mid-lane, Sylas players often like to experiment and play him in various roles. One of these roles is the jungle, although the champion's win rate in this position is currently quite low at 44.76%.

click to enlarge + 5 Sylas

Sylas is a scaling mage, which means that he takes longer to reach his full potential compared to when he is played in the mid-lane. Additionally, his ultimate ability is heavily reliant on the lane he ganks, assuming he successfully steals an enemy's ultimate.

Therefore, it is highly inconvenient for Sylas to be chosen for the jungle role at the moment, as his win rate clearly indicates.

Veigar (45.49%)

We conclude the five champions with the lowest win rates in LoL list with Veigar. In the latest season, there are inevitably individuals who find themselves on the opposing side, experiencing a decline in their win rate.

Veigar falls into this category due to his limited mobility and specific abilities, which necessitate him to swiftly gain an advantage if he wishes to reach his full potential. However, his lack of mobility makes him an easy target for junglers, and neutralizing him early on is crucial for achieving success.

click to enlarge + 5 Veigar

Although he performs reasonably well in the mid-lane with a win rate of 50.07%, his win rate as a support is the fifth lowest at 45.49%. This outcome doesn't come as a surprise.

When facing Veigar in the bottom lane, evading his Event Horizons and eliminating him first is essential to completely neutralize the mage. Furthermore, his ability to accumulate stacks on Baleful Strike in the bottom lane is truly disappointing.

LoL Patch 14.2 is upon us, so make sure to check out the preview. Also, here are the biggest winners and losers in LoL Season 14.

