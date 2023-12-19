Prepare for trouble and make it double!

Arena is probably one of the best game modes that LoL has ever seen, and it was created in just six months. The LoL Arena mode is extremely fun but also competitive. It's perfect to play with a friend and test your teamwork and skill against other players.

To be among the best Arena players you must know who are the best duos in the mode. Only this way will you be able to enter every match with a great chance of winning.

Fortunately for you, if you're looking for the best Duos to play in LoL Arena, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we will take you through the best Duos in LoL Arena.

LoL Arena mode

In LoL Patch 13.24, the fan-favourite Arena mode made a comeback. Although the developers introduced some significant changes, it remains a 2v2v2v2 mode where selecting the best Duo is vital.

You will be engaging in battles with three other Duos, and you might be wondering which Duo gives you the best shot at winning. With so many champions in the game and possible duos, it's hard to find the best ones.

Luckily for you, you don't need to worry about that because we've got you covered. We have compiled a list of the best duos in LoL Arena, that will help you dominate the mode and reach your desired rank.

You can check out the best LoL Arena Duos below.

Best duos in LoL Arena

Veigar and Trundle: In the competitive landscape of Arena, Trundle emerges as the standout champion. The 2v2 duel dynamics of the game mode play to Trundle's strengths, making him an exceptional choice. Pairing him with Veigar, who boasts enormous burst damage but lacks mobility and durability, creates a synergy that elevates both champions. Trundle's robust frontline presence complements Veigar's high-damage output, forming a well-balanced duo to be feared.

Master Yi and Taric: The Master Yi and Taric duo makes a triumphant return, reminiscent of their dominance in previous iterations of Arena. While they may not be as ubiquitous as before, their effectiveness remains a nightmare for opponents. The strategy revolves around Master Yi adopting a full glass-cannon build, aiming to swiftly dispatch both enemies before the protective effects of Taric's ultimate wear off. The duo's potency is further enhanced by the introduction of the Hellfire Hatchet.

Alistar and Pyke: Choosing Alistar and Pyke can be a surprisingly effective strategy that is notorious for denying opponents the luxury of resurrection. Alistar, with his inherent resilience, and Pyke, leveraging his W passive, create a duo with enduring survivability. Their toolkit includes a repertoire of displacements, allowing them to manipulate engagements by either throwing enemies into peril or pushing them out of resurrection zones. It's a bit cruel, but anything to win.

Leona and Yuumi: Let's face it, Yuumi is one of the deadliest characters out there; don't get fooled by looks. Particularly, Leona and Yuumi form a symbiotic relationship that revolves around augment-dependent strategies. The core objective is to make Leona virtually immortal, and Yuumi plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Remaining attached to Leona throughout the battle, Yuumi ensures sustained durability, enabling the duo to stay alive the longest and work their way toward victory.

Vladimir and Kayn: The pairing of Vladimir and Kayn stands out for their sheer offensive capabilities, with the ability to unleash devastating ultimates. You can even execute one-shot eliminations on a lot of targets. Both champions possess abilities that grant them temporary untargetability, which makes them tough to kill.

We hope this article was helpful, and wish you the best of luck in the Arena! With these comps, you will no doubt reach your desired rank in the blink of an eye.

