It's not just glory you're fighting for in League of Legends' Arena mode!

LoL Arena mode is a time-limited game mode which allows players to duo up in 2v2v2v2 matches. As one can imagine, the battles are fun, quick, and explosive, with each duo working their synergy to come out on top and be the last team standing.

What makes Arena even more exciting is its inclusion of a competitive ranked system featuring rank progression through multiple tiers, as well as a reward for your rank once the game mode expires.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the LoL Arena ranked system.

LoL Arena ranked system explained

The LoL Arena ranked system works pretty differently from the Summoner's Rift ranked system most players are used to.

For starters, instead of the usual ten tiers going from Iron up to Challenger, Arena mode has only five tiers. Perhaps this is to make it easier for players to climb up the ranks in the limited time they have to play Arena mode.

The tiers are as follows:

Wood: 0 to 1,399 Ranked Points

0 to 1,399 Ranked Points Bronze: 1,400 to 2,599 Ranked Points

1,400 to 2,599 Ranked Points Silver: 2,600 to 3,199 Ranked Points

2,600 to 3,199 Ranked Points Gold: 3,200 to 3,799 Ranked Points

3,200 to 3,799 Ranked Points Gladiator: 3,800 Ranked Points and above

What's interesting is that Bronze, Silver, and Gold are all ranks that Summoners Rift has as well, but both the lowest tier Wood and the highest tier Gladiator are completely new and unique to this Arena mode.

This ranked system also lacks divisions and promotion games, making it very straightforward and easier to rank up. Now, let's move on to the most enticing part of any new game mode in LoL, the ranked rewards.

LoL Arena rank rewards

The rewards for climbing the ranks in Arena mode may be very tempting for players looking to immortalise their achievements in this limited-time game mode.

Namely, players will be given summoner icons for the highest tier they're able to achieve while the Arena mode is active. They will also get the summoner icons for all the tiers below the one they're at once Arena closes.

That's all you need to know about the ranked system in League of Legends Arena. We hope this article answered all of your questions about the LoL Arena ranked system.

