LoL Essence Emporium (Dec 2023): All LoL Champie Icons

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, LoL joins the festivities with the return of its limited-time shop, the Essence Emporium. In this shop event, you can trade your well-earned Blue Essence (BE) for a delectable array of chromas, emotes, and other delightful cosmetics. This winter, the highly sought-after adorable chibi-style Champie icons are making a comeback!

Not sure which champions are included in each region's Champie icon set? No problem! Simply click on the Mystery Mini Icon Box of your choice to learn more about the champion pools. And if you're wondering what the icons look like, you've come to the right place.

What are LoL Champie Icons?

In the realm of League of Legends, summoner icons serve as visual representations of players, adorning their profile pages and appearing alongside their names in friend lists, chat rooms, lobbies, and loading screens. Therefore, finding an icon that you love is essential!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Champie icons are adorable chibi-versions of League of Legends champions that are exclusively available through the Essence Emporium. The icons are categorised by the champion's origin region. With 13 regions and 171 icons available, there's sure to be a Champie icon for every League of Legends fan:

Bandle City

Bilgewater

Freljord

Ionia

Piltover & Zaun

Demacia

Noxus

Shadow Isles

The Void

Ixtal

Shurima

Targon

Runeterra

Visual LoL Champie Icon list for Essence Emporium (Dec 2023)

In this iteration of the Essence Emporium, Riot Games has introduced 40 new icons, bringing the total to 171 Champie icons. As of now, 165 out of 166 Champions have their own Champie Icon. Sorry K'sante mains, you may need to wait until Summer 2024 for yours!

In the shop, each region is represented by a Mystery Mini Icon Box. These boxes contain a random icon from the corresponding region, adding an element of surprise and excitement to the collection process! The Mystery Mini Icon Boxes cost 2500 Blue Essence each.

Redditor Tai_Ly has compiled a full visual list of all 171 LoL Champie icons you can obtain during the Essence Emporium, from 13 December at 1 PM PT to 27 December at 1 PM PT. You can find the comprehensive list below:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: u/Tai_Ly

It’s important to note that if you purchase a set with icons you already own, the duplicate icons will be sent to your Hextech crafting page, where you can disenchant them and get blue essence back. You will not get a duplicate if you are still missing an icon from that set.

